Hyundai 2021 Price Hike – Creta By Rs. 27,335 & Venue By Rs. 25,672

With the start of a new year, Hyundai will increase the prices of its cars in the Indian market, in the range of Rs. 7,521 to Rs. 32,880

Most carmakers in India have announced a price hike, effective 1st January 2021 onwards. Hyundai India has also done the same, with a price hike between Rs. 7,521 and Rs. 32,880, depending on the model. These revised prices will also be applicable on all vehicles that weren’t delivered till 31st December 2020.

Increasing the price of vehicles at the beginning of a year is a common practice, mainly due to the increase in manufacturing costs, etc. This also helps boost sales during the last month of the year. Many people prefer to wait a little and take delivery of their car at the beginning of the next year, as it improves the resale value slightly.

The Hyundai Verna will see the highest increase in price – Rs. 32,880. Next in line is the Creta, which will see a hike of Rs. 27,335, while the Venue’s price will see an increment of Rs. 25,672. The Aura will undergo a hike of Rs. 11,745 for the all except the CNG variants, which will see a hike of Rs. 17,988.

As for the Grand i10 Nios, its CNG variants will receive a price hike of Rs. 14,556, while the price of all other variants will increase by Rs. 8,652. The entry-level Santro and the premium i20 will see a hike of Rs. 9,112 and Rs. 7,521, respectively. The price hike does seem a little steep, especially for the Creta, Venue, and Verna.

Interestingly, Elantra and Tucson have been spared from the price increment. Hyundai is planning to launch a few new cars in the Indian market very soon. Among these, the 7-seater Creta (Alcazar) is the most anticipated one. It will use the same platform as the Creta, and will be available with the same engine and transmission options as well.

The Hyundai Kona EV facelift is also expected to arrive in 2021, and we could see the AX micro-SUV make its debut later. Apart from that, Hyundai’s global flagship, the Palisade, is also expected to arrive in the Indian market very soon.