Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review – A New All Rounder?

Here is the detailed first ride review of the all-new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 which we rode in Pune last week; is it a proper scrambler?

Husqvarna Motorcycles really stepped up its game when the new generation Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 were launched a few weeks ago. While not enduring great success with the old 250 duo, the new motorcycles vow to make a strong impression in every area and we spent a whole day with the all-new Svartpilen 401 in Pune to find out if it is the case!

The second oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production really put significant efforts in bringing up the new flagship offer and is termed as a scrambler – primary reasons being the presence of fully adjustable suspension and block pattern tyres. Is it a proper scrambler though? In short, no but it can handle most of the typical off-roading scenarios with ease.

The new Husky has become more practical than before as the ground clearance has been increased by 22 mm to 177 mm and the seat height is lower by 25 mm to 820 mm and combined with longer wheelbase over the latest KTM 390 Duke, the motorcycle appeals to a wider band of customers than the old Svartpilen 250 did.

However, while riding off the beaten path in stand up position, you would realise that the rubberised footpegs are not ideal and you would have to make an effort to reach the handlebar and the motorcycle feels quite short as the front and rear spoked wheel sizes are the same at 17-inches and the Pirelli Scorpio tyres, amidst offering good grip levels, are not tubeless.

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is around Rs. 20,000 cheaper than the 390 Duke but it lacks six-axis IMU and thus features like cornering ABS. However, the well acclaimed LC4C single-cylinder 399 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine is the same state of tune and it makes all the difference. It produces 46 PS at 9,000 rpm and 39 Nm at 7,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

With no gearing changes, the motorcycle is a hoot to ride in traffic conditions just as the 390 Duke but it does not have a flamboyant look in comparison. I definitely prefer that as the overall design has taken an evolutionary update, which gives a rugged feel. The LED O-ring headlamp with a hardened glass finish, squarish fuel tank extensions and minimalistic body panels add to the unique stance typical to a Husqvarna.

The overall build quality is decent enough with plenty of fibre finish and a metal tank but the rear could have been styled in a more dramatic manner to go in line with the stunning front end and the easily accessible switchgear has plastic elements. The sturdy grab rail could have been slightly more inclined to occupy the maximum room the seat can provide. The seats are not too premium and does not offer grip levels as you would expect – exacerbated by the less than ideal knee gripping on the tank due to its peculiar finish.

The new Svart is more suited to everyday riding and weekend long touring as it can handle highways with ease. The abundance of torque right from the low end makes for lesser gear shifts and the punchier mid range as well as an engaging top rev band ensures a smile on you face and for this application, I would pick it over a 390 Duke as a daily driver.

The new five-inch TFT instrument console offers plenty of information and the menu system is minimalistic in a good way. Its graphics can be altered to make it more minimal and every function is easy to access including turning the traction control, ABS modes and quickshifter on or off. Besides the convenience offered by the bi-direction quickshifter, the ride-by-wire throttle works a charm.

The Svartpilen 401 sits on a trellis frame and uses a tubular sub-frame. They combined to work well together as the almost even weight distribution and the light front end guarantee nimble characteristics around corners. In addition to impressive flickability, the straight line stability and overall composure grants good confidence while riding at high speeds on the highways.

The 43 mm WP Apex USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension are set on the firm side and the absorption is good but tackling uneven bumps on fast paced tarmac could rob a little fun. Likewise, the 320 mm front and 230 mm rear discs, supported by dual-channel ABS system, gives plenty of confidence to late brake.

Overall, I would choose the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to be a roadster rather than a proper scrambler amidst knowing that it can tackle mild off-road trails as the slightly cheaper Scrambler 400X can do a better job of it. With distinctive looks and a power packed engine and good list of features, the new Svart is a serious contender if all you aspire is to go fast on pretty much everyday basis!