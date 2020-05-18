Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 Receive First Price Hike

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 share their 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine with the KTM 250 Duke, which is rated at 31 hp/24 Nm

Earlier this year, Bajaj Auto introduced the Swedish two-wheeler manufacturing brand ‘Husqvarna’ in the Indian market with the launch of two 250 cc motorcycles, the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. Both the bikes were priced from Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) as an introductory offer, and Bajaj has finally given the Husqvarna twins their first price hike in the country.

Both the bikes have now become dearer by Rs 4,736, and will now be retailed at a base price of Rs 1,84,768 (ex-showroom). Talking about the motorcycles, the Svartpilen and the Vitpilen sport similar styling cues, but both serve a different purpose altogether. While the Svartpilen 250 is an urban scrambler and can take on mild off roading challenges thrown at it, the Vitpilen 250 is a cafe racer and it would be best driven on twisty roads.

Both the Husqvarna twins draw power from the same BS6-compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that does duties on the KTM 250 Duke. The said engine puts out 31 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and has a peak torque output of 24 Nm which is delivered at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and gets a slipper clutch.

Model New Price Old Price Difference Svartpilen 250 Rs 1,84,768 Rs 1,80,032 Rs 4,736 Vitpilen 250 Rs 1,84,768 Rs 1,80,032 Rs 4,736

The motorcycles come equipped with a 43 mm USD fork at the front, paired with a pre-load adjustable WP monoshock suspension at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc up front, along with a 230 mm rear disc, coupled with dual-channel ABS – which is standard.

The Swedish bikes share a 145 mm ground clearance and get stylish looking 17-inch alloy wheels. While the Vitpilen 250 weighs 153 kg, the Svartpilen 250 has a kerb weight rated at 154 kg.

Bajaj retails the Husqvarna twins through their existing KTM dealerships across the country, which were upgraded to house the Swedish twins. The motorcycles compete against the likes of KTM Duke 250, TVS Apache RR 310, Bajaj Dominar 250, etc.