Husqvarna Electric Scooter Rendered Based On Bajaj Chetak

Check out these digital renderings, which imagine what the upcoming Husqvarna electric scooter might look like

Electric mobility is slowly gaining popularity in the Indian market, especially in the two-wheeler space. Bajaj Auto also took a dip in this river at the beginning of this year, with the launch of the Chetak electric scooter. Soon after that, reports of KTM and Husqvarna working on an electric scooter surfaced online, which got Indian enthusiasts excited.

Here, we have digitally rendered images which imagine what the upcoming Husqvarna electric scooter could look like upon launch. The inspiration for the design spawns from the Bajaj Chetak, but the scooter has been completely redesigned to look sportier. The round LED headlamp is mounted on the fairing, and the handlebar gets a visor for wind protection.

The seat looks quite narrow and has a prominent step in the middle. The pillion grabrails feature a split design, which looks extremely sporty. The charging socket is just below the front of the seat, and seems quite easy to access. The floorboard extends quite a lot towards the rear, just like on the Chetak, and has a folding footrest at the end.

The front wheel is suspended on a single-sided suspension and the rear wheel also gets a single-sided swingarm, both design cues taken directly from the Chetak. The design for the alloy wheel is different though, and we see ventilated discs on the front as well as the back. There are turn indicators mounted under the handlebar, and the scooter also gets unique-looking tri-angular mirrors.

The body of the scooter sports a dual-tone paint scheme, with little hints of green here and there. The ‘Husqvarna’ branding only appears at the bottom of the front fairing. Overall, this rendering looks quite handsome, and we hope that the real thing will also manage to impress us to the same degree.

While there has been no official word about the Husky e-scooter, there is a lot of speculation going around on the internet. Some sources claim it might get the same 3 kWh battery and 4 kW motor as the Chetak, which generates 16 Nm of peak torque. Some reports suggest that Husqvarna and KTM are working on a more powerful powertrain, and will soon offer us performance-oriented electric scooters.

