Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Bike Concept Revealed

While Husqvarna decided to photograph the E-Pilen concept in a darkened studio, the styling of the e-motorcycle looks quite promising

Husqvarna has become the latest manufacturer to join the electric vehicle bandwagon with a new electric motorcycle concept called E-Pilen. In September last year, information about the upcoming Husqvarna e-Pilen was revealed with some presentation documents. At that time, Pierer Mobility AG (PMAG), Husqvarna’s parent company was speaking to its investors about the future, and it was revealed that the E-Pilen would be introduced as a 2022 model.

The E-Pilen concept’s electric powertrain puts out 10.9 PS of maximum power, and has a claimed range of 100 km or 62 miles on a single full charge. Husqvarna also revealed that the E-Pilen Concept comes equipped with a modular and swappable battery system that allows the power pack to be exchanged, hence, extending the electric motorcycle’s utility. The Swedish two-wheeler manufacturer didn’t go into details, but it should be noted that the motorcycle is still in its concept form.

“It has always been the aim of Husqvarna Motorcycles to develop new products accessible to the broadest possible spectrum of riders,” reads a statement from Husky. “The E-mobility range will retain and continue the riding pleasure and dynamics refined through the long history and experience of the brand. In support of the E-mobility initiative, Husqvarna Motorcycles will strategically expand its dealer presence in urban and metropolitan areas.”

It was also recently reported that that Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto are strengthening their strategic cooperation in the development of electric two-wheelers, and the first of these products set to hit the market in 2022. Apart from the E-Pilen motorcycle, there will also be a fully electric scooter that will make use of a 4 kW motor.

The two companies are developing a common 48-volt electric two-wheeler platform in the power range of 3 to 10 kW. Bajaj already has an electric scooter in its line-up, known as the Chetak Electric. The scooter is powered by an IP67 rated 3 kWh lithium-ion battery, paired to a 4 kW electric motor.

The Bajaj e-scooter comes with two different riding modes, namely Eco and Sport that provide a range of 85 km and 95 km respectively. As of now, the Bajaj Chetak is available in two variants, namely Urbane and Premium, priced at Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.