Husqvarna E-01 Electric Scooter To Launch In 2021; Likely Based On Chetak

Just as the Husqvarna E-Pilen electric motorcycle, the E-01 scooter will likely be manufactured at Bajaj’s plant in Chakan

In a recent post, we told you about Husqvarna’s intention to launch its electric motorcycle and it will more likely enter production by 2022. The zero-emission two-wheeler’s rough sketch was showcased in a presentation giving us an initial idea of what the model could turn out to be. Pierre Mobility, the parental company of KTM and Husqvarna, also gave away a few details of its upcoming electric scooter.

The scooter with zero tailpipe emission will be introduced as early as next year and it will also be rolled out the Bajaj Auto’s production lines in Chakan near Pune. What has been known as the E-Pilen and the electric scooter will have plenty in common amongst each other including the platform and underpinnings as the electric motor in the range of 4 kW and 10 kW will be utilised.

The speculations surrounding the electric scooter from Husqvarna have been around for nearly a year and a report from Pierer Mobility gives more information. It will likely sit on a modular architecture and thus it could be used by KTM and perhaps Bajaj Auto in the near future for developing entry-level eco-friendly motorcycles and scooters by keeping the costs in check.



The e-scooter will derive power from a 4 kW electric motor and another version of it could be strapped with a 10 kW motor and it could be positioned higher up the range. It must be noted that Bajaj’s first electric scooter, the Chetak, also uses a 4 kW electric motor. The image released by Pierer Mobility shows the conceptual design of the scooter and it looks significant different to what was shown earlier.

It gets some unique design cues including the floating front apron, a slender seat layout split for the rear, no separate grab rails, contrast fluorescent accents as in the E-Pilen as it runs sideways, a set of wheels that may not make it to production, Husqvarna graphics up front, E-01 written on the side panels and a relaxed tall riding position.

The E-01 may not be the final production name of the electric Husqvarna scooter. If it has commonalities with the Bajaj Chetak as it looks to be, we can expect it to target volume sales across the globe markets as well as India.