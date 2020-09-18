Husband Saved In A Horrific Accident, Lady Thanks Elon Musk

The Tesla Model 3 has received top safety ratings by multiple agencies, including EuroNCAP, NHTSA, and IIHS

With every passing year, vehicular technology is leaping forward by a huge margin. Some of the biggest advancements have been in terms of safety. There are plenty of government and non-government bodies, all around the world, that are conducting safety tests on vehicles, judging them appropriately. As such, manufacturers these days are paying a lot of attention to car safety.

Of course, some companies are going the extra mile, offering the latest tech and features, which aren’t mandatory, but are extremely useful to have. These include various safety programs, autonomous emergency responses, multiple airbags, etc. American carmaker Tesla is also one such brand, which adheres to the highest standards of safety.

Here, we have images of a recent accident, involving a Tesla Model 3. The vehicle was reportedly carrying just one man, a father of four. After the accident, his wife took to Twitter to express gratitude to Elon Musk and Tesla, sharing pictures of the vehicle alongside it. The exact details of the accident weren’t provided though.

@elonmusk beyond grateful that you made a car that saved my husband’s life yesterday. My 4 kids and I thank you with all we have. #Tesla pic.twitter.com/nCtv03FOS0 — Pam Baker (@pambaker18) September 17, 2020

From these images, we can see that the car has suffered a lot of heavy damage. The impact must have been severe, for the car to have been totalled in such a brutal manner. The front-end of the vehicle is in pieces, and even the front wheels are bent and broken. The A-pillars look intact, as does the roof, but on the left side of the car, most of the B-pillar is missing. We also see here that all the airbags have been deployed, including the side curtain airbags.

The Tesla Model 3 has a full 5-star EuroNCAP safety rating, along with a 5-star NHTSA rating. The vehicle has also bagged the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. Needless to say, the little Tesla is a safe car, by any and all standards. Sadly, in the comment section of the tweet, we saw people actively understating the vehicle’s safety prowess.

In the comments of these pictures, a lot of people took credit away from the vehicle, and Musk as well, and placed it in the hands of the almighty. We would like to refer to an old English saying: “God helps those who help themselves”. We encourage people to always help themselves by choosing safer cars.