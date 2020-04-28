Husband Gifts Wife A Rolls Royce Cullinan On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Rolls Royce Cullinan is powered by a 6.75-litre twin turbo V12 engine producing 571 PS and 850 Nm of peak torque

Roshan living in Vancouver, BC, Canada wrote to us about his dad, Reji Philip, recently gifting his mom, Anie Philip, a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan on their 25th wedding anniversary towards the end of last month. Mrs. Philip is claimed to be the first Indian woman to own the Cullinan in the whole of North America and the second Malayali in the world.

The picture shows both of them posing with the ultra-luxurious 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV in white paint shade with a custom number plate having her name on it. The Cullinan nameplate takes inspiration from the largest diamond ever discovered and it has been built as a luxury off-road vehicle with all-terrain capabilities and superior comfort as a Rolls Royce should.

The second model built on the new aluminium architecture has plenty in common with the Phantom and is powered by a 6.75-litre twin turbocharged V12 engine capable of delivering 571 PS and 850 Nm of peak torque at 1,600 rpm. It is claimed to do a top speed of 250 kmph and features several technical gizmos and advanced technologies.

The Cullinan boasts re-engineered chassis with self-leveling air suspension having larger air struts along with stronger drive and propeller shafts for ‘Magic Carpet Ride’. The front axles have double-wishbone design and the five-link setup at the rear and the power is transferred to all the four wheels through an AWD system.

The latter has a peculiar ‘Everywhere’ button for utilising maximum torque at all conditions and it has wading depth 540 mm. Some of the key features in the Rolls Royce Cullinan are foldable rear seats with luggage capacity of 1,930 litres, two-section “clasp” tailgate with a pair of picnic seats, suicide rear doors, automatically lowering suspension by up to 40 mm, etc.

The Cullinan measures 5,341 mm in length, 2,164 mm in width and stands 1,835 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,295 mm. It has unladen weight of 2,660 kg and is 200 mm taller, 166 mm wider with 303 mm longer wheelbase compared to Bentley’s Bentayga. The bootspace capacity stands at 560 litres. Earlier this year, RR introduced the bespoke Cullinan Black Badge in India for a price of Rs. 8.20 crore (ex-showroom).