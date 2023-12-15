Huge Year End Discounts On Tata Nexon EV – Up To Rs. 2.6 Lakh

To clear their stock, dealers usually give year-end discounts and this time you have them on almost all the products. Here we explore the discounts on the Tata Nexon EV

Although Tata launched the facelift version of the Nexon EV in September, dealers still have the stock of the pre-facelift version in both trims and to clear this stock, they are offering mouth-watering discounts of close to Rs 2.60 lakh. These are in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are valid till December 31.

The lower variant which is the Nexon EV Prime is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 1.40 lakh along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Previously, the Nexon EV Prime was available from Rs 14.5 lakh and now with the discounts it is available from Rs 12.6 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh. The top-end trim, Nexon EV Max, has cash discounts of up to Rs 2.10 lakh along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000.

Due to this, the Nexon EV Max which was previously available between Rs 16.49 lakh – Rs 19.54 lakh is now available between Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 16.94 lakh. Interestingly, there are no corporate offers on both the variants and the discounts only sweeten the deal considering the Nexon EV as a package.

Every manufacturer is offering a discount and just like Tata, Mahindra is offering discounts on its XUV400 EV to clear the current year stocks and also offer attractive pricing to lure customers who are looking at its alternatives. The discounts range from Rs 1.70 lakh for the base EC variant and up to a staggering Rs 4.20 lakh for the top-end XL variant which essentially brings down the price range of the EV between Rs 14.29 lakh – Rs 15.19 lakh.

Considering the discounts and the respective final prices of both the products, the Nexon EV is more affordable for the base variant while the XUV 400 EV is more affordable for the top-end long-range variant. That being said, even the pre-facelift Nexon EV comes across as a better overall package than the XUV400 EV. Even those looking to buy the newly launched Tata Nexon EV facelift can avail discounts of up to Rs 35,000 but it is only provided for the Fearless+ and Fearless+ S variants of both the mid-range and long-range trims.

The previous Nexon EV Prime used a 30-kWh battery pack that powers a 129hp motor and has a range of 312km (ARAI-certified) while the Nexon EV Max used a 40.5 kWh battery pack that powers a 143hp electric motor and has a range of 437km (ARAI-certified). The facelifted Nexon EV uses the same battery and motors and provides the same power outputs as well but the ARAI-certified range has increased to 325km for the Nexon EV Prime and 465km for the Nexon EV Max.