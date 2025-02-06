Huge Volkswagen Car Discounts In Feb 2025 – Up To Rs. 4.84 Lakh

Volkswagen rolls out several new benefits on its entire line-up in India to boost sales and clear unsold stock

Volkswagen has introduced multiple offers on all three models currently in its Indian showrooms – the Virtus, Taigun, and the Tiguan. The company is providing customers savings of up to INR 4.84 lakh depending on the model.

In the Virtus Chrome line-up, Volkswagen is giving benefits of up to INR 1.90 lakh on the Highline trim, up to INR 1.62 lakh on the Topline trim, and up to INR 94,000 on the GT Plus trim, all when specified with an automatic transmission. For reference, the Virtus Chrome’s prices start at INR 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to INR 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom). However, currently, the base price is down to INR 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the Virtus Sport range, the company is offering savings of up to INR 95,000 on the GT Plus trim and up to INR 83,000 on the GT Line trim, again exclusively with an automatic transmission. The Virtus Sport retails at INR 14.08-19.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Taigun Chrome is available with benefits of up to INR 2.50 lakh, up to INR 2.28 lakh, and up to 2.11 lakh on the GT Plus automatic, GT automatic, and Topline manual grades. Its prices range from INR 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom) to INR 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) typically, but currently, they are down to INR 10.90-18.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the Taigun Sport, Volkswagen is giving offers of up to INR 2.00 lakh on the GT Plus automatic grade and up to INR 1.98 lakh on the GT Plus manual grade. Its prices normally range from INR 14.67 lakh (ex-showroom) to INR 19.78 lakh (ex-showroom), but currently, it tops out at INR 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second-gen Tiguan, which will likely be discontinued in the coming months, is available with the highest savings of up to INR 4.84 lakh, including cash discounts of up to INR 2.00 lakh, corporate discounts of up to INR 50,000, exchange offers of up to INR 1.50 lakh, and additional benefits of up to INR 83,000. These benefits are available only up to 28 February. Without any offers, the flagship SUV costs INR 38.17 lakh (ex-showroom).