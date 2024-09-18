Huge Discounts On Toyota Cars In Sep 2024 – Up To Rs. 3.52 Lakh

The Hyryder gets the least discount of Rs 32,900 while the Camry gets the highest discount of Rs 3.52 lakh. The Innova Crysta and Fortuner get more than 1 lakh discounts

Toyota India is offering numerous discounts on all its models for September 2024. These offers include consumer discounts, corporate benefits, loyalty or exchange bonuses, and additional perks such as extended warranties and car care packages. Below is a detailed breakdown of the offers available this month.

Consumer offer of ₹30,000, corporate benefits of ₹3,000, and loyalty/exchange bonuses of ₹30,000 are provided for all hybrid variants of the Hyryder. Additionally, you get a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹23,500, making the total maximum benefit go up to ₹86,500.

The S, G & V Neo Drive variants of the Hyryder come with corporate benefits of ₹3,000 and a substantial loyalty/exchange bonus of ₹35,000. You also receive a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹19,000, making the total maximum benefit up to ₹57,000. For the E variant, Toyota offers corporate benefits of ₹3,000, loyalty/exchange bonuses of ₹11,000, and a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹18,900, leading to a total maximum benefit of ₹32,900.

Model Consumer + Corporate Benefits Exchange Bonus 5 Year Warranty + Care package Total Benefits Hyryder (Hybrid) 33,000 30,000 23,500 86,500 Hyryder (S, G & V Variants: Neo Drive) 3,000 35,000 19,000 57,000 Hyryder (Only E variant: Neo Drive) 3,000 11,000 18,900 32,900 Innova Crysta 1,00,000 0 0 1,00,000 Legender 75,000 1,00,000 0 1,75,000 Fortuner 30,000 1,00,000 0 1,30,000 Camry 2,00,000 1,00,000 52,000 3,52,000 Rumion 3,000 20,000 15,000 38,000 Taisor (Turbo) 38,000 30,000 18,000 86,000 Taisor (Non-Turbo) 28,000 16,500 13,700 58,200 Glanza 23,000 20,000 13,800 66,700

Toyota is offering a massive ₹1,00,000 consumer discount on the VX & ZX variants. However, no additional corporate or loyalty/exchange offers are available. Buyers can avail of a consumer offer of ₹75,000 and a generous ₹1,00,000 in loyalty/exchange bonuses, leading to a total maximum benefit of ₹1,75,000.

Toyota is offering a consumer discount of ₹30,000, along with loyalty/exchange bonuses worth ₹1,00,000, bringing the total maximum benefit to ₹1,30,000 for all variants of the Fortuner excluding Legender. The brand is offering a huge consumer discount of ₹1,50,000, corporate benefits of ₹50,000, and loyalty/exchange bonuses worth ₹1,00,000.

Additionally, a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹52,000 is included, taking the total maximum benefit up to ₹3,52,000. Buyers can benefit from corporate benefits worth ₹3,000, loyalty/exchange bonuses of ₹20,000, and a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹15,000, totalling a maximum benefit of ₹38,000 for the Rumion MPV based on the Ertiga.

The turbo variants of the Taisor come with a consumer offer of ₹35,000, corporate benefits worth ₹3,000, loyalty/exchange bonuses of ₹30,000, and a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹18,000. The total maximum benefit reaches ₹86,000. For the non-turbo variants, Toyota offers a consumer discount of ₹25,000, corporate benefits worth ₹3,000, loyalty/exchange bonuses of ₹16,500, and a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹13,700, bringing the total maximum benefit up to ₹58,200.

The company is offering a consumer discount of ₹20,000, corporate benefits of ₹3,000, and loyalty/exchange bonuses worth ₹20,000. Additionally, a 5-year vehicle warranty worth ₹13,800 and car care worth ₹9,900 are included, making the total maximum benefit reach ₹66,700.