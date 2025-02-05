Huge Discounts On Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars In February 2025

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh on its Nexa models in February 2025; MY 2024 cars are available with benefits of up to Rs. 2.15 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revealed the discounts for the Nexa range of cars. In February 2025, the benefits extend up to Rs. 1.15 lakh for the MY 2025 cars while the offers for MY 2024 stock are in the range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 2.15 lakh. Let’s have a look at detailed discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars in February 2025.

To begin with, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a discount of up to Rs. 63,100 for the MY 2025 cars and up to Rs. 78,100 for the 2024 stock. The Ignis AGS variants get the highest offer. The hot-selling premium hatchback Baleno is available with benefits up to Rs. 62,100 for the 2024 stock while the latest 2025 manufactured cars can be had with a discount of up to Rs. 42,100. The AGS variants get the highest benefits and the remaining trims including CNG are available with similar benefits.

If you are considering Ciaz as your next vehicle, buying the 2024 stock can help you save up to Rs. 60,000. On the other hand, the MY 2025 cars are only available with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. The Maruti Fronx can be had with benefits of up to 40,000 in addition to the free-of-cost velocity kit worth Rs. 43,000 for the turbo variants. All the other variants of the Fronx including CNG are only available with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 in February 2025. Buying the old stock of the Fronx can help you save up to Rs. 50,000 for the turbo variants and up to Rs. 35,000 for the rest of the trims.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Total Discount on MY 2024 Stock Total Discount on MY 2025 Stock 1. Ignis Up to Rs. 78,100 Up to Rs. 63,100 2. Baleno Up to Rs. 62,100 Up to Rs. 42,100 3. Ciaz Up to Rs. 60,000 Up to Rs. 40,000 4. Fronx Turbo Up to Rs. 50,000 + Velocity Kit Up to Rs. 40,000 + Velocity Kit 5. Fronx Non-Turbo Up to Rs. 35,000 Up to Rs. 30,000 6. Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Up to Rs. 1.18 lakh + Free 5 Year Extended Warranty Up to Rs. 93,100 + Free 5 Year Extended Warranty 7. Grand Vitara Mild-Hybrid Up to Rs. 1.13 lakh or Dominion Kit + Up to Rs. 80,200 Up to Rs. 88,100 or Dominion Kit + Up to Rs. 52,100 8. XL6 Up to Rs. 50,000 Up to Rs. 25,000 9. Jimny Up to Rs. 1.9 lakh Rs. 25,000 10. Invicto Up to Rs. 2.15 lakh Up to Rs. 1.15 lakh

Note: The discount offers mentioned in the above table depending upon the variant, fuel type as well as powertrain option. The benefits on MY 2024 stock are subject to availability. We suggest you contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.

Much like other cars in the brand’s line-up, the Grand Vitara also gets more discounts on 2024 stock which is up to Rs.1.18 lakh along with a free 5-year extended warranty for the strong hybrid variants. The base-spec Sigma trim gets up to Rs. 73,100 off while the CNG version gets the lowest discount of up to Rs. 58,100. All the other variants including Delta, Zeta, and Alpha are available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.13 lakh.

Customers can choose from the discount as mentioned earlier or the Dominion Kit worth Rs. 49,999 along with benefits of up to Rs. 80,200. If you want a car fresh out of the factory, then the offer is limited to Rs. 93,100 and free extended warranty for the strong hybrid 2025 models. The maximum discount on the MY2025 Grand Vitara mild-hybrid variants is up to Rs. 88,100. Much like the old stock, you can choose between the offers as mentioned earlier or Dominion Kit worth Rs. 49,999 along with benefits of up to Rs. 52,100.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV gets up to Rs. 25,000 and up to Rs. 50,000 off for the MY2025 and MY2024 models, respectively. The premium MPV Invicto gets the highest discount in the entire Nexa line-up, going as high as up to Rs. 2.15 lakh for the MY2024 model. The latest MY2025 Invicto can be had with benefits worth up to Rs. 1.15 lakh.

The Jimny has the biggest variation in discount on MY 2024 and MY 2025 stock. The SUV manufactured in 2024 gets Rs. 1.9 lakh cash discount on the Alpha variant while the Zeta trim gets up to Rs. 1.2 lakh cash discount. On the other end of the spectrum, the MY2025 models of the Jimny are only available cash benefits of Rs. 25,000.