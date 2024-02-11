Huge Discounts On Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars In February – Details

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on its Arena showroom cars which include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, WagonR and Dzire. No discounts on the Brezza and Ertiga though

It’s no surprise that Maruti Suzuki was leading the sales charts for January 2024, but they have hit record sales with 1.99 lakh units sold in that one month alone. To keep the momentum rolling, MSIL is offering special benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers and special corporate bonuses.

1. Alto K10

The total discount on the Alto K10 (Petrol) is up to Rs 62,000. This includes a flat cash benefit of Rs 40,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The CNG version gets a Rs 40,000 discount with a cash benefit of Rs 18,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The Alto K10 is available from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs. 5.96 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

2. S-Presso

The discounts on the Maruti S-Presso stand at Rs 61,000 and Rs 39,000 for its petrol and CNG variants respectively. The petrol trim can be availed with Rs 40,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange offer, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. CNG variants come with Rs 18,000 cash discount while the exchange offers and corporate discounts stay the same at Rs 15,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The Maruti S-Presso is priced from Rs. 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.11 lakh.

3. WagonR

Discounts for the WagonR extend to Rs 61,000 which is currently priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol AMT variants of WagonR can be had at a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The total discount for manual variants is 56,000, with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and Rs 6,000 corporate discount. The total benefit also extends to Rs 36,000 on the WagonR CNG trims.

4. Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be had with benefits up to Rs 61,000 which is on offer across its petrol variants. This is the same as is also offered on the S-Presso and WagonR while CNG variants get a total of Rs 36,000 benefit. The Celerio is available from Rs. 5.36 lakh to Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Swift and Dzire

The Swift (Petrol) comes in with a higher discount of Rs 42,000 which includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and Rs 7,000 corporate discount. The CNG trims get no direct cash discount but can be had with an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 7,000. Maruti Suzuki Dzire is being extended with a total benefit of Rs 37,000. This includes a cash discount and exchange offer of Rs 15,000 respectively along with a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.