Huge Discounts On Hyundai Cars In Feb 2025 – i10, i20, Venue, Verna, Exter

Hyundai offers good discount deals on its MY 2024 stocks in February 2024 as all of its models are benefitted

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is selling its domestic range of volume-based passenger cars with good discount deals in the second month of this new calendar year. Especially, the MY 2024 remaining stock is available with lucrative discounts. The entry-level Grand i10 Nios compact hatchback, Exter micro SUV, Aura compact sedan and i20 premium hatchback get benefitted.

It must be noted that the discounts mentioned are subject to change and will depend on the availability of stocks and the location. Thus, you can contact your nearest dealership to know more information. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 68,000 on the MY 2024 stock. It is currently powered by a 1.2L petrol engine.

The powertrain is paired with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The i20 premium hatchback can be purchased with discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 this month. Available in an expansive range, the five-seater uses the same 1.2L Kappa petrol mill as its i10 sibling along with the 1.0L turbo petrol engine which kicks out 120 PS and 172 Nm.

The engine is hooked with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT. The Aura compact sedan can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 53,000 in February 2025 as well as part of the MY 2024 stock sale. Just as its siblings, the Grand i10 Nios and i20, it is equipped with the same 1.2L petrol engine and it can also be bought with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The Hyundai Exter is sold with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. As for the 2025 MY stock, the Grand i10 Nios gets discounts of up to Rs. 28,000 while the Aura has it at up to Rs. 33,000. The 2025 Hyundai Exter is retailed with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 for the i20.

The second largest car producer in India also offers discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on Venue, Rs. 75,000 on MY 2024 Verna, Rs. 60,000 on Alcazar pre-facelift, Rs. 35,000 on Tucson and Rs. 4 lakh on MY 2024 Ioniq 5. Recently, Hyundai introduced the Creta Electric locally and before the end of this year, the second generation Venue will debut.