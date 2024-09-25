Huge Discounts On Hatchbacks This Festive Season – Top 5

Tata, Toyota, MG and Maruti Suzuki are offering good discounts on their hatchbacks this festive season in India

With more new categories of SUVs taking birth at every price point, it is getting difficult for every other category of cars, especially the hatchbacks. The demand is constantly shifting from hatchbacks towards micro-SUVs. This is why manufacturers are aiming to boost sales of these hatchbacks with very attractive discounts for this festive season.

1. Toyota Glanza (Save up to Rs 68k)

The Toyota Glanza has total benefits worth up to Rs 68k, depending on availability. The hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre engine that makes 90hp when running on petrol and 77hp when running on CNG. The CNG models do not get any benefits this month either. Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Baleno is currently priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 10.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Tiago, Tiago EV (Save up to Rs 65k)

The Tiago hatchback is available with three powertrain options: an EV, a petrol engine and a CNG form. The electrified Tiago gets discounts up to Rs 50k on the XT variant of the long-range (LR) version, but last year’s MY2023 models get an additional Rs 15k off. Other LR versions (with an MIDC-rated range of 275km) get up to Rs 40k off.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Compact Cars This Festive Season – Tata To Mahindra

The MR versions (with up to 221km of range) get a Rs 10k discount. Currently, the EV hatchback is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.89 lakh. The petrol and CNG variants of the Tiago have benefits worth up to Rs 60k, which include a cash discount, exchange/scrappage benefits and a corporate discount. Priced from Rs 5.00 lakh-8.75 lakh, the Tiago is available with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that produces 86hp on petrol and 73hp on CNG. Interestingly, transmission options include manual and AMT for both petrol and CNG.

3. MG Comet (Save up to Rs 60k)

The MG Comet EV gets total benefits of up to Rs 60k, which includes a cash discount, an exchange bonus and a loyalty bonus. The most affordable MG in India comes with a 17.3kWh battery, which has an MIDC-rated range of 230km, albeit under the older norms. Available in three trims, the Comet is currently priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.53 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 5.64 Lakh

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (Save up to Rs 53.1k)

Both the 1.0-litre (67hp) and 1.2-litre (90hp) versions of the Wagon R along with the AMT gearboxes are available with benefits of up to Rs 53.1k. Manual gearbox variants get up to Rs 48.1k off, while CNG trims (57hp) get a Rs 43.1k discount. The tall-boy hatchback rivals the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago and costs Rs 5.55 lakh-7.21 lakh.

5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Save up to Rs 52.1k)

The Maruti Baleno gets benefits up to Rs 52.1k on the AMT-equipped variants. The manual and CNG-powered variants get up to Rs 47.1k and 37.1k, respectively. The Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 rival is currently priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh. It’s interesting to know that the CNG variants of the Baleno get discounts but the Glanza doesn’t.