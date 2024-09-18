Huge Discounts On Electric Cars Up To Rs. 15 Lakh – Kia, Tata, BMW

Here we have explained about the five lucrative discount deals on electric cars you cannot afford to miss in the month of September 2024

The month of September 2024 has witnessed attractive discount deals and benefits across the automotive industry. Here we have listed the top 5 electric vehicles that are offered with huge discounts:

1. Kia EV6

The EV6 crossover carries an on-road price tag of around Rs. 74 lakh in Delhi. However, with discounts of up to Rs. 15 lakh, it can be had for a price of around Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh from dealerships. Kia is planning to launch the flagship seven-seater electric SUV, the EV9, next in India and it could be sold via CBU route in its fully loaded GT-Line 4WD trim.

2. BMW iX1

Launched in late 2023, the BMW iX1 is currently sold with discounts of up to Rs. 7 lakh in India. The SUV is equipped with a 66.4 kWh battery pack that powers dual electric motors, one on each axle, delivering a combined output of 309 bhp and 494 Nm of peak torque. It boasts a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440 km. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 kmph. Additionally, with a 130 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 29 minutes

3 & 4. Tata Nexon EV & Punch EV

Tata Motors has announced attractive discounts and benefits on its zero-emission passenger vehicles as part of the ‘Festival of Cars’ program. The Nexon EV sees price reductions of up to Rs. 3 lakh, while the Punch EV is available at discounts of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh. These special offers bring the prices of the popular Nexon EV closer to its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, making it a more appealing option for buyers during the festive season.

For a limited time, Tata Motors has also adjusted the prices of the Tiago EV and Punch EV to closely align with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, making electric vehicles more accessible to consumers. Additionally, buyers will benefit from six months of no-cost charging at over 5,500 Tata Power charging stations across India. With discounts reaching up to Rs. 3 lakh, the Tata Punch EV now starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh, while the Nexon EV begins at Rs. 12.49 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

5. MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is retailed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in September 2024 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh – taking the total up to Rs. 3 lakh. Only a few days ago, MG introduced the Windsor EV in India for a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, without battery rental).