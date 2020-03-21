Huge Discount On BS4 Stock Of KTM Duke 250 – Details

Select dealerships of KTM India across the country are known to be offering a discount of Rs 40,000 on the leftover BS4 Stock of KTM Duke 250

Last month, the local subsidiary of KTM, the famous Austrian bikemaker, launched the BS6 version of the KTM Duke 250. However, with the rollout of the stricter emission norms getting closer with every passing day, several dealerships across the country are known to be offering some heavy discounts in order to clear the inventory of the BS4 stock of the D250.

The KTM Duke 250 bridges the gap between the Duke 200 and the Duke 390. The single-cylinder quarter-litre motorcycle features a 248.8cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC powerplant that produces a maximum power of 30 PS at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

With an update in March last year, the KTM Duke 250 received a dual-channel ABS. Braking components include a 300 mm disc in the front with 4 piston callipers and a 230 mm unit in the rear. The motorcycle is built around a powder-coated steel trellis frame and is suspended on 43 mm USD front forks and WP rear monoshock.

The KTM Duke 250 tips the scales at just 146 kilograms and offers a saddle height of 830 mm along with a ground clearance of 185 mm. The motorcycle has a fuel tank of 13.4-litre. The D250 shares many panels with the Duke 390 and looks largely similar due to the large scale of parts sharing.

With the launch of the BS6 model, the KTM Duke 250 has gained some high-end components like open cartridge upside-down WP front forks, a slipper clutch and pre-load adjustable mono shocks at the rear. Also, while the BS4 version used to be available only in Orange and White paint schemes, the BS6 model gets new Silver Metallic and Dark Galvano colour options that make the motorcycle look a tad fresher.

While the BS4 version used to have a sticker price of Rs 1.97 lakh, the BS6 KTM Duke 250 went on sale for Rs 2.00 lakh (ex-showroom), which is only a small increment when you take into considerations the updates the motorcycle has received. However, with Rs 40,000 shelved off the sticker price, the BS4 version suddenly starts making incredible sense.