Huge Discount On BMW X4 20d M, Can Be Bought For Just Rs. 46 lakh

BMW X4 xDrive 20d is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 14 lakh in Delhi-NCR and it is the biggest discount provided for the luxury crossover

BMW India introduced the X4 back in January 2019 for a price tag of Rs. 60.60 lakh for the xDrive20d M Sport X, Rs. 65.90 lakh for the xDrive30d M Sport X and Rs. 63.50 lakh for the xDrive30i (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). Manufactured at BMW’s production base in Chennai, the X4 compact crossover is currently being offered with hefty discounts.

Currently, the BMW X4 xDrive 20d M can be bought for a lower price tag of Rs. 46 lakh throughout this month as it gets huge benefits. The German luxury carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 14 lakh in Delhi-NCR. As much as Rs. 10 lakh cash discount and Rs. 4 lakh additional cash discount for taking in-house loan and it is a lucrative offer prospective buyers should not miss out on.

The BMW X4 belongs to the growing Sports Activity Coupe category of the brand and it has eccentric styling compared to other popular SUVs like X3 and X5. As the name suggests, the SUV with coupe-like roofline sits in between both the models and it has plenty in common with the latest generation X3.

The BMW X4 is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine in the xDrive 30d variant and it produces 261 bhp and 620 Nm. It can do the zero to 100 kmph sprint in just six seconds. The 2.0-litre diesel, on the other hand, is used in the xDrive 20d and it kicks out 188 bhp and 400 Nm and it can do the 0-100 kmph time of eight seconds.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine offered with the X4 xDrive 30i kicks out 248 bhp and 350 Nm and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. The X4 is based on the latest CLAR architecture introduced on the 7-Series with the weight shed by up to 50 kg compared to the previous X4 sold internationally.

It is also longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than its predecessor enabling additional legroom and bootspace capacity of 525 litres. The interior comprises of a 6.5-inch infotainment system as standard while a bigger 10.3-inch screen can also be bought from the options list.

Other notable features include steering wheel borrowed from X3, paddle-shifting mechanism, BMW Display Key, BMW Gesture Control, smartphone holder integrated into the centre console, wireless charging facility, Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control (PDC) among others.