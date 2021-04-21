Huawei SF5 Is The Smartphone Maker’s First Vehicle With 551 PS Power

Revealed at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, the Huawei SF5 has been priced at 216,800 Yuan, and deliveries are expected to commence next month

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is a Chinese multinational technology company that is best known for designing, developing, and selling telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. However, it looks like the company aims to venture into different businesses, and now, Huawei has taken the wraps off its first vehicle at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show.

Known as the SF5, the electric SUV has been jointly developed with Cyrus and will be sold under the ‘SERES’ brand. The SF5 marks the entry of automobiles in Huawei’s flagship stores in its home country, which can also be seen as an expansion of the company’s 1+8+N ecosystem.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of the Consumer Business Group of the Chinese tech giant stated that “This exciting announcement sets a precedent for both the consumer electronics industry and the new energy vehicle industry. In the future, we will not only provide leading smart car solutions to help partners build better intelligent vehicles, but also help them sell those vehicles through our retail network across China.”

The SF5 measures 4,700 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, stands 1,625 mm tall and has a 2,875 mm long wheelbase. The car features sweptback headlights and a mesh grille that is flanked by distinctive-looking LED DRLs. The SG5 also has flowing bodywork, flush-mounted door handles and a slightly compact greenhouse, thanks to the sloping roofline.

Huawei revealed that the car has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that acts as a generator. It feeds a battery pack that powers up to two electric motors to produce a combined power output of 551 PS and 820 Nm of torque. This enables the car to sprint from 0 – 100 kmph in about 4.7 seconds.

The SF5 can travel up to 180 km on electricity alone, and 1000+ km overall as per the New European Driving Cycle. The vehicle can also act as a battery, which enables it to power everything from TVs to electric vehicles. Deliveries are expected to commence next month, and pricing starts from 216,800 Yuan, which converts to around Rs 25.20 lakh in Indian currency.