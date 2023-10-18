How Maruti Suzuki Became India’s Best-Selling SUV Maker? – Analysis

Selling SUVs is a piece of cake these days since everybody wants one, but to become the ‘best-selling SUV maker’ needs more than a few good products and a brand name

Manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia, and others are trying to woo customers by giving them premium features, luxurious interiors, high performance engines and good-looking designs, all of it to claim the throne from one particular manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki. We all know that Maruti Suzuki has been selling their products for a really long time and because of this, there is a massive build of trust among people.

In many ways, this trust towards machines that keep running forever with low maintenance costs is what makes Maruti Suzuki what they are right now. In a country like India, where majority of the population is middle class, the expenditures take precedence over likes and luxury. This is exactly where it shines, and not only does it provide reliable machinery but it also gives a peace of mind through its extensive service network, which is the largest in the country, along with scoring high on customer satisfaction for the level of service provided.

Combine the above points, spread the SUV portfolio across different price range, and you get the title of the best-selling SUV maker in the country. This does not mean Maruti Suzuki does not have competition, and as stated before the SUV category is a red-hot segment, and the Indo-Japanese manufacturer faces stiff competition from Tata, Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra to name a few.

Currently, the SUVs in Maruti’s stable includes Brezza, Fronx, Jimny, and Grand Vitara. Each has a different approach to the word SUV and have something different to offer. The Brezza can easily be referred to as a competitive compact SUV as it has been selling good numbers ever since its inception and is currently in its second generation.

The Fronx is the new kid on the block and probably one of the most stylish compact SUVs in the market with a coupe-like rear end and comes with one of our most favourite turbo petrol engine. The Jimny can be coined as the true-blue SUV which comes with four-wheel drive as standard and has aptly earned the nickname ‘Mountain Goat’.

The Grand Vitara midsize SUV is high on practicality and features and is claimed to return fuel-efficiency figures of almost 27 kmpl. Over the last two years, Maruti Suzuki has been expanding its SUV portfolio consistently and the perseverance has paid off in volume sales as the latest range boasts modern interior and features list while being frugal in nature.