How Different Will Tata Curvv Be Compared To Every Other Midsize SUV?

Tata Curvv EV will go on sale in the first half of this calendar year in India; the ICE version will follow later

Tata Motors is planning to introduce the Curvv in the first half of this calendar year. While the Punch EV will be launched tomorrow in India, the Tata Curvv will become the only brand new nameplate arriving in 2024 from the third largest car producer in the country. The Curvv will be positioned in a highly competitive midsize SUV segment.

The ICE version will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others. The Tata Curvv will measure an overall length of around 4.3 metres just as its competitors. However, the main talking point will be the SUV coupe design that will debut with it.

The second iteration of the Tata Curvv concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo nearly a year ago and the production model will have several similarities. The SUV coupe-ish roofline will enable a distinctive look to the Curvv while enhancing its practicality as it will likely have a large boot and a roomy cabin space.

In addition, the Tata Curvv will kick start the SUV coupe trend as a host of midsize/premium models are arriving over the next years with the same body style – the the upcoming Citroen C3X coupe sedan/crossover and Mahindra BE.05 are some of the examples. The Curvv will initially be offered with an electric powertrain and the ICE version will follow later.

A CNG iteration for the Curvv cannot be ruled out of the equation either as the Grand Vitara and Hyryder offer CNG variants. The Curvv EV is expected to feature a single as well as a dual electric motor setup with the claimed range going up to 500 km on a single charge. It will be packed with features and technologies too.

The Curvv EV will lock horns with the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Mahindra XUV.e8, Citroen eC3 Aircross, etc. The equipment list will boast a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument console, six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera system and much more.