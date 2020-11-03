Honda’s Upcoming Hornet 2.0-Based Adventure Bike Rendered Digitally

The upcoming entry-level Honda ADV will have the same engine and platform as the Hornet 2.0, with only a few minor changes

Honda Hornet 2.0 was launched in the Indian market a few months ago, at a price of Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest competitors in our market are the TVS Apache RTR 180 and Bajaj Pulsar 180F. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has also announced that it is developing new motorcycles based on the Hornet 2.0’s architecture, including an adventure bike.

Here, we have a digitally rendered image, which imagines the upcoming Honda ADV. At the front end, the motorcycle has a half-fairing design, with a tall windscreen and a beak. We also see a pair of golden USD front forks, which look brilliant. The handlebars have been raised slightly, but the footpegs are unchanged, which keeps the riding ergonomics in the sporty-commuter territory.

The fuel tank remains unchanged, as does the centre panel. The tail section gets a longer grab rail, and the seat is now a single-piece unit. At the bottom, we also see an engine and sump guard, which are great additions for an off-road-spec machine. The motorcycle also sports a pair of knobby tyres, shod on Hornet 2.0’s stock alloy rims.

According to reports, the upcoming Honda ADV is expected to feature the same engine as the Hornet 2.0. This powerplant is a 184.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, which generates 12.26 PS and 16.1 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

With its relatively tiny engine, the Honda’s upcoming ADV will be the smallest-displacement motorcycle in the segment. As such, it won’t have the best performance, but in terms of fuel efficiency, it will probably lead the segment. As for the features and equipment, we expect those to be the same as on the Hornet 2.0.

A fully-digital LCD instrument cluster, USD front forks, adjustable rear monoshock, hazard lights, and a full-LED lighting system will be available on it. Other than that, single-channel ABS will be offered as standard. We expect the price of the upcoming entry-level Honda ADV to be around the Rs. 1.4 lakh mark, and upon launch, it will compete against the Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.