Honda’s Next Launch For India Will Be An All-New Sedan – Details

The next-gen Amaze will be launching In late 2024 or early next year, with updated interiors, similar design to the current model, and will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura

Honda has been testing its next-gen Amaze on Indian roads for some time now. The company is gearing up for the launch of the new Amaze in the coming months, with deliveries expected to begin in January 2025. The overall design of the new Amaze is similar to the current-gen model, which is boxy styling. Although, it will incorporate some contemporary design elements to give it a more premium feel.

Earlier spy shots provided a glimpse of the upcoming compact sedan. The test mule was spotted with smoky tail-lamps, a shark fin antenna, three fixed headrests for rear passengers, a reverse parking camera, and more, similar to the Honda City.

Significant updates are anticipated in terms of interior of the new Honda Amaze. Some of the notable features will likely be a 360-degree camera, a dual screen setup, including a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument cluster, Level-2 ADAS, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a sunroof and ventilated front seats.

The new-gen Honda Amaze will be based on the same platform as the City and Elevate. However, the wheelbase might be shorter in order to maintain a length of suv-4 meter. The current-gen Amaze has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm against 2,600 mm in the Honda City.

Powertrain for the new Amaze is expected to remain unchanged. The Amaze will continue to source its power from a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 89 hp of power and 110 Nm of max torque. This engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. Witnessing the strong sales of CNG models, the company might introduce the CNG variant later on.

Currently priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Honda Amaze accounts for nearly 25% of the company’s total sales. The upcoming model will compete with the all-new Dzire and Hyundai Aura in the Indian market.