Honda’s New ADV Tourer Patent Images Leaked, Multistrada 1260 Rival?

As of now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India currently has only one adventure bike in its line-up, the recently launched 2020 CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda’s two-wheeler division is apparently working on introducing an all-new road-focused adventure tourer motorcycle for the European markets. The patents of the new motorcycle were filed with the European Intellectual Property Office, and the images are now being circulated on the internet.

Honda does already have another adventure tourer in its line-up, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, which was launched in the Indian market about two months ago. The new motorcycle will be plonked with a new in-line four-cylinder motor, and will sport 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends.

These are some characteristics of the upcoming Honda ADV bike that reveal that it will be likely pitted against the likes of BMW S 1000 XR, Ducati Multistrada 1260, upcoming Multistrada V4 and the Kawasaki Versys 1000 as well; since all of these motorcycles use a similar setup.

In terms of design, the new Honda adventure tourer will sport a semi-fairing styling. The features on offer will likely include full-LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen and a Bluetooth-compatible colour-TFT display. The leaked patent images also reveal inverted front forks, a rear mono-shock setup, dual disc brakes at the front, a single rotor at the back and a single-sided swingarm. Other than that, we expect Honda to offer the bike with comprehensive electronic rider aids.

No engine details are available for now, but Honda will likely offer a litre-class motor with the adventure tourer. It could be a while before we see the motorcycle in its full glory, and we expect Honda to showcase it next year only. As of now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India makes do with just the CRF1100L Africa Twin as the only ADV in its line-up.

Talking about the motorcycle, it gets a 1,084 cc, parallel-twin motor that belts out 102 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Transmission options include a DCT automatic gearbox, along with an optional manual transmission. Honda retails 2020 CRF1100L Africa Twin at a starting price of Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom).