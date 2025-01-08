Honda’s All-Electric Lambo-Like 0 Saloon & 0 SUV Unveiled

Scheduled for global market release in 2026, the Honda 0 Saloon and 0 SUV vehicles harbinger the ASIMO OS, the brand’s proprietary operating system

Honda has unveiled two prototype models at CES 2025, the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV, marking the debut of the Honda 0 Series. Scheduled for global market release in 2026, these vehicles harbinger the ASIMO OS, Honda’s proprietary operating system, which serves as the technological core of this next-generation lineup. By integrating advanced features such as Level 3 automated driving with eyes-off functionality, Honda aspires to redefine mobility and achieve safer, more efficient driving.

The Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship of the series, builds on last year’s concept model with a sleek, sporty design and a surprisingly spacious interior. It leverages Honda’s dedicated EV architecture and incorporates technologies exemplifying the “Thin, Light, and Wise” development philosophy. Highlighted features include personalised driving experiences powered by the ASIMO OS and highly reliable automated driving technology. The production model will debut in North America in 2026 with plans for expansion to Japan and Europe.

Similarly, the Honda 0 SUV, inspired by the Space-Hub concept, reimagines the SUV as a versatile and expansive “space” for users. The prototype emphasises a spacious cabin, exceptional visibility, and flexible usability. This mid-size e-SUV is claimed to offer superior stability through advanced robotics-inspired control systems.

The production rollout will also begin in North America followed by launches in other global regions. Central to the Honda 0 Series is the ASIMO OS, an evolution of Honda’s robotics expertise, named after its iconic humanoid robot. This platform ensures the integration of automated driving, infotainment and other vehicle systems through advanced intelligence.

OTA updates will enable continuous enhancement of features such as digital user experiences, dynamic driving control, and personalised in-vehicle services. Honda’s efforts in automated driving aim to expand the capabilities of Level 3 technology. By integrating AI innovations, such as unsupervised learning and behaviour modelling, Honda is said to enhance driver assistance and safety, addressing diverse driving scenarios with precision.

These advancements, combined with cooperative AI, focus on making Honda the first automaker to offer eyes-off driving across all conditions. Beyond vehicles, Honda is advancing energy services through initiatives like a robust EV charging network and smart home energy solutions. Collaborating with partners, Honda will create expansive charging infrastructures and personalised energy management systems leading to the Honda 0 Series models serving as virtual power plants, optimising household electricity usage while contributing to grid stability.