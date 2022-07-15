Honda ZR-V Is Here With Hybrid Powertrain From Civic & Better Looks

2023 Honda ZR-V is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with a dual electric motor setup

Honda has revealed the new ZR-V for the Japanese market and compared to the HR-V sold in the United States and ZR-V in China, it has better overall looks. Perhaps, the biggest updates lie under the bonnet as a new hybrid powertrain and an AWD system have been introduced and it will more likely be introduced in other markets too in the future.

The 2023 Honda ZR-V comes with a Maserati-like gaping front grille with multiple chrome vertical slats in place of the honeycomb finish while the rear bumper and wheel arches have a body colour finish for Japan. The rear gets metallic inserts for the twin exhaust pipes and the hybrid nature of the SUV is emphasised by blue accents on the Honda emblem.

Other visual highlights are e:HEV badge on the bootlid, sharp LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, forward-dipping bonnet structure, wide lower air intake, U-shaped alloy wheels, sporty creases on the front bumper, prominent wheel arches, turn signals on the ORVMs, wraparound LED tail lamps, integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, and so on.

The cabin of the 2023 Honda ZR-V is similar to that of the US-spec HR-V and it composes a floating touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a black and brown theme, an all-digital instrument cluster, large horizontal AC vents with honeycomb inserts, three-spoke steering wheel, integrated climatic controls, brown upholstery, etc.

The buttons on the gear selector look familiar to the outgoing CR-V e:HEV for Japan and a host of upholstery choices are also available. As for the performance, the Honda ZR-V uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with a dual electric motor setup and an electric CVT. It is the same unit found in the Civic Hybrid and is expected to produce 184 PS power.

The regular ICE version utilises a 1.5-litre turbo engine, linked with a CVT transmission and it transfers power to all four wheels. The pre-bookings for the new ZR-V will be underway in September and it will be launched in Japan in the following months.