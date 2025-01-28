Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Revealed To Dealers In India – Launch Incoming?

Honda ZR-V is available with 1.5L petrol and 2.0L hybrid petrol engines globally; could launch in the near future in India

At a recent dealer meet in India, Honda reportedly unveiled the ZR-V hybrid, fuelling discussions about its potential launch in the domestic market. The strategy might reflect Honda’s intentions to expand its hybrid portfolio and the SUV might have been showcased to gauge interest. Nevertheless, no official confirmation has been made yet on its launch.

It must be noted that the Japanese auto major came really close to introducing the HR-V in India before pulling the plugs on it as part of the reinforcement strategy. Honda currently sells the Amaze, which received a brand new generation recently, the Elevate midsize SUV and the City midsize sedan. The City is the only model available with e:HEV technology.

Honda will bring in the electric version of the Elevate sometime next year in India while an updated version of the City is also expected to be in the pipeline. Powering the Honda ZR-V is a 2.0L four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine, delivering a total power output of 181 hp and 315 Nm of peak torque. This hybrid setup is designed to offer good fuel efficiency as well as performance.

Alongside the hybrid, the ZR-V also features a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged VTEC petrol engine. The latest Honda ZR-V made its world debut midway through June 2022. It is essentially the HR-V retailed in the United States and shares the platform with the Civic. In countries like Japan, China and Europe, it is called the ZR-V as it is sold alongside the global HR-V.

The interior has a lot in common with the global Honda range as it features a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment display that works in tandem with a smaller digital instrument console, a three-spoke steering wheel and multiple charging ports. Honda prioritises practicality as it has added load partition and retractable parcel cover.

The below-floor storage on the cargo expands up to 1,291 litres with the rear bench folded and the overall length stands at 4.56 meters, supported by a long wheelbase of 2.65 metres. The Honda ZR-V is available with an all-wheel-drive configuration in both engine options. It could be brought into the country via CKD route, at least initially.

