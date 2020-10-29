Honda ZR-V Compact SUV To Launch Next Year – Report

Honda ZR-V could act as a replacement to the WR-V and it will reportedly be based on the Amaze’s platform; to like use 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines

A recent report emerged on the internet indicates that Honda will be introducing a compact SUV in the domestic market and it could go by the name ZR-V. Speculations surrounding the ZR-V have been around for many months but no concrete information has been available yet officially. The report went on to say that its global debut will happen after the next-gen Vezel’s premiere in May 2021.

The sub-four-metre SUV will reportedly be based on the same architecture as the Amaze compact sedan and it could act as a replacement to the WR-V. The crossover based on the Jazz hatchback has been around since March 2017 and it has endured decent success in the compact SUV space but its competitors have really stepped up the game over the last two years.

The arrival of five-seater SUVs like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet has raised the stakes in the segment as wide range of powertrain and transmission options along with upmarket creature comforts and safety as well as technological advancements are expected by the modern day customers. Just a few months ago, Honda launched the fifth generation City in India and it has been well received.

While the sales in the C-segment for sedans have plummeted in recent times, the City has garnered momentum in its initial months. Honda Cars India relies on the volumes of the Amaze and City currently and it definitely needs a new product to step up the proceedings and the ZR-V could turn out to be the game changer but we will reserve the judgment until the SUV comes out.

Globally, the Honda ZR-V will more likely derive power form a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with hybrid technology. As for India, it could get the ZR-V with a 1.2-litre petrol mill as the Amaze and in the sedan, the i-VTEC unit develops a maximum power output of 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine kicks out 99 bhp and 200 Nm. Both are paired with a five-speed manual as standard or a CVT as an optional. Honda could target high fuel efficiency as one of its USPs with the ZR-V.