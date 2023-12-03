Honda Year End Discounts [December 2023] – Up To Rs. 1 lakh

Rev up your December with Honda’s festive offers! Enjoy discounts up to Rs. 1 lakh available on Honda cars, on Amaze, City, and City e:HEV

In a bid to add a touch of festive cheer to the year-end, and clear stock of the current calendar-year models, Honda Cars India has announced substantial discounts on its popular models for December 2023. Have a Honda on your wishlist? Now’s the time to buy!

For the Honda Amaze, customers can enjoy a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, coupled with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs. 27,000. The Honda City mirrors these offers, presenting a Rs. 25,000 cash discount, alongside the exchange bonus and corporate discount combo of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 27,000, respectively.

As an added bonus for Honda City enthusiasts, the company is sweetening the deal with a 5-year warranty package worth Rs. 23,000. This not only provides peace of mind but also enhances the overall value proposition for those considering the Honda City.

Models Cash discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Honda Amaze Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 27,000 Honda City Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 27,000 Honda City e:HEV 0 Rs. 1 lakh (in exchange for Honda models only) + 0 Honda Elevate No Offers A 5-year warranty package worth Rs. 23,000 available on Honda City

The Honda City e:HEV, the hybrid variant of the City, steals the spotlight with whopping benefits of Rs. 1 lakh, but it is only available as an exchange bonus if you bring in an older Honda model. While no additional discounts are offered on this eco-friendly model, the substantial loyalty exchange bonus makes it an enticing option for environmentally conscious Honda owners.

However, if you have your eyes set on the Honda Elevate, you won’t get any offers. The year-end spirit skips this particular model as it was launched not too long ago, and to be honest, it is already quite aggressively priced.

These discounts and additional offerings from Honda aim to make car ownership more accessible and delightful during the holiday season. However, it should be noted that the discounts and offers can vary between different regions, so be sure to check out your nearest Honda Cars showroom for the most accurate information.