Honda X-Blade BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.05 Lakh

Honda X-Blade BS6 uses the same 160 cc PGM-Fi engine with HET and is offered in single and dual disc variants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has today announced the launch of the BSVI compliant X-Blade in the domestic market. It has been made available in single as well as dual disc variants and is priced at Rs. 1.05 lakh for the single disc variant (ex-showroom Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh).

It is presented in four different colour options namely Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. To make the offering highly attractive, the Japanese manufacturer has provided a special six-year warranty package that includes three years of standard warranty and as many years as optional extension.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt said: “The new X-Blade BSVI is inspired by the dreams of success oriented young enthusiasts. The generation which aspires to ‘Look Beyond’ will find it hard to resist…”. As for the performance, the 2020 Honda X-Blade BSVI uses the same 160 cc PGM-FI engine with HET (Honda Eco Technology) onboard.



The programmed fuel injection tech comes equipped with eight sensors to constantly pump in optimum fuel and air mixture for the betterment of performance and mileage according to the brand. The 10:1 compression ratio and spiny sleeves on outer surface are said to aid in performance while smooth power delivery is claimed to be enabled through needle bearing rocker arm for reduced friction losses.

It also gets counter weight balancer for reduced vibrations and smoother acceleration from low to high rpm while the rear monoshock suspension is housed below the seat just as most of its rivals. The X-Blade is constructed on a flexible diamond frame and it features petal disc brakes up front and rear.

Other notable features include ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), Engine stop switch, hazard switch, ‘street-tech’ digital meter with gear position indicator, digital clock, service due indicator, and 130 mm wide rear tyre with hugger fender. The wheelbase stretches to 1,347 mm and the X-Blade has a seat length of 582 mm and width of 337 mm.

With no design changes, the Honda X-Blade BS6 comes with sleek LED headlamp, razor-sharp LED tail lamp, new graphics on the sculpted fuel tank and side covers, dual outlet muffler, link type gear shifter, groovy grab rail, sporty wheel stripes, under cowl, front fork cover and hugger fender.