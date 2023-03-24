Honda Working On A New 300 cc Adventure Bike For India

The new Honda Adventure bike, designed for India, may be based on the CB300F dtreetfighter and go by the name Honda CB300X

The ADV motorcycles are well-accepted bikes to drive on or off-road and are capable of covering great distances while providing the rider with relative comfort. Back in 2021, Honda introduced the CB200X, an adventure-style bike that was modelled after the Hornet 2.0 naked streetfighter.

While it was known as an ADV featured bike, it was missing some basic features like long-travel suspension or larger front wheel, and had limited ground clearance. It is difficult to say that Honda will take that route again, however, as we expect that the Japanese bike maker will bring in proper updates to this new model.

Powertrain

It is expected that the new Honda motorcycle will share the same engine specifications of CB300F. The Honda CB300F is powered by a 293cc, air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 24.47PS and 25.6Nm of torque.

Design and Features

The new motorcycle will probably have a large fairing and a different seating position. It will have a straight back seat, a single shock at the back, USD front forks, disc brakes on both ends, etc. The new 300cc motorcycle is anticipated to include a larger front wheel, increased suspension travel, and wire-spoke rims.

The Honda CB300F is constructed using a new diamond chassis, which is distinct from the ones used by the smaller Honda Hornet 2.0 and the Honda CB300R. It is expected that the new motorcycle will share the same design elements.

Price and Competition

The Honda CB300F comes with a price of Rs 2.26 lakhs to Rs 2.29 (ex-showroom Delhi). Currently, market veterans expect that the new motorcycle will be priced higher than the CB300F model, which is all fair but it should not have a huge difference.

It is expected that the new motorcycle will be positioned between the Suzuki V-Strom SX and the KTM 390 Adventure which are already popular in the adventure bike segment. The Japanese manufacturer could price the adv competitively but we cannot be really sure about it right now as Honda is known for pricing its motorcycles in a premium manner.