honda unicorn beats TVS apache in july 2019 sales

Honda Unicorn commuter did get the better of TVS’ highly popular Apache last month in domestic sales

While Hero Splendor continued to lead the motorcycle sales in July 2019 with 1,78,907 units, the apparent sales drop for all the top-selling models cannot be neglected. The CB Unicorn ended up as the tenth most sold bike in India in July 2019 with 28,250 units. In the process, it did get the better of TVS’ Apache series which managed 25,094 units with 25 per cent YoY decline.

Amidst the massive slowdown in the Indian automotive industry, TVS Motor Company recorded total sales of 2,79,465 units last month. When compared to the same month in 2018 with 3,21,179 units, the brand’s volume dropped by 12.9 per cent. The total two-wheeler sales of the homegrown company reduced by nearly 14 per cent from 3,07,856 to 2,65,679 units in July 2019.

The domestic two-wheeler sales declined by 17.2 per cent to 2,08,489 units last month from 2,47,382 units in July 2018. As for the motorcycles, TVS saw 11 per cent sales slump as 1,08,210 units were sold against 1,21,434 units during the corresponding month last year. The scooter sales, on the other hand, was no different as it fell by more than 11.5 per cent – 1,05,199 units retailed against 1,18,996 units in July 2018.

The total exports of TVS stood at 69,994 units in July 2019 as it slipped by a marginal 3 per cent when compared to the same period twelve months ago. TVS’ two-wheeler exports dropped by more than 5 per cent last month as well. The Q1 FY2020 results indicate that TVS has seen its net profit going down by 3 per cent while the revenue was on the bright side as it grew by 7 per cent.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has witnessed huge sale slumps over the last months and July 2019 was no different. The country’s second-largest two-wheeler producer had its total sales dropped by 16.58 per cent in June 2019 when compared to the same month in 2018. The Japanese manufacturer retailed 4,76,364 units in June 2019 as against 5,71,020 units twelve months ago.

The domestic sales of Honda finished at 4,50,888 units last month and the exports at 25,476 units. Both the manufacturers will be launching their BSVI compliant models ahead of the April 2020 deadline while new brand two-wheelers cannot be ruled out of the equation either.