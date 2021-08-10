Honda U-GO E-Scooter Launched With 133 KM Range

Honda has introduced the new U-GO electric scooter in the Chinese market with a claimed range of 133 km

Electricity being the next fuel source for automobiles is pushing more manufacturers to launch electric-powered mobility options. Honda is also participating in this transition with a happy face. We are backing our statement with the recent activity of Honda in the Chinese market, as the manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in China – Honda U-GO.

The Chinese subsidiary of Honda has introduced the e-scooter at a rather affordable price tag of CNY 7,499. This comes up to Rs. 86,000, making it cheaper than the TVS iQube. The scooter will be available in two trims – Low-speed and Regular. Moving over to the design, the U-GO looks modern and futuristic with a minimalistic design theme. The front face gets an LED headlamp with a horseshoe-shaped LED DRL. The blinkers are fixed on the handlebar.

From the rear as well, the Honda U-GO looks quite exciting with a slim tail lamp. The side profile of the U-GO looks tasteful too. With the single-piece seat and an intelligently designed grab rail, the pillion seat seems practical.

Also, Honda has used a single-tone colour scheme here with no funky graphics. However, the addition of black plastic panels uplifts the overall appeal of this scooter. Moreover, the floorboard is long as it measures 350 mm. The U-GO is a scooter of the future. At least, the feature list makes us believe so.

It comes equipped with all-LED lighting, an anti-theft alarm, an LCD for the instrument cluster, and a USB charging point. Moreover, the scooter comes with a large 26L under-seat storage compartment. It gets a 12-inch rim on the front and a 10-inch rim on the rear.

Powered the U-GO is a 48 Volt 30 Ah battery pack. The lithium-ion battery is removable and is paired to a 1.2 kW DC motor. The Low-speed trim, on the other hand, gets a less powerful 800 W motor. The maximum range on the scooter is claimed at 65 km, but it can be increased with the use of an additional battery pack to 130 km. It has a top speed of 53 kmph, while the seat height is measured at 740 mm.