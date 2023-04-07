Honda To Likely Launch 6 New Two-Wheelers In India – All Details

Honda Activa EV will hit the market this FY while a CB350 platform based new motorcycle will be launched before the end of this CY

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is expected to launch as many as six new two-wheelers over the next year or so and it has patented numerous models in recent years as well including the CBR 150R. Here we have brought all the speculations and necessary information:

1. Honda CB350 Cruiser:

By the end of this year, Honda will launch an all-new motorcycle based on the CB350 platform, which has spawned the H’ness CB350 and the CB350 RS so far. It will more likely be a cruiser to compete directly against Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350 and it could take design inspiration from the Rebel series sold in the international markets. It will also be sold through BigWing dealerships. If it does not turn out to be a cruiser, it could be an entry-level middleweight roadster.

2. All-New 125 Scooter:

In the early to mid parts of 2024, the Japanese manufacturer is expected to bring in an all-new 125 scooter. The chances of the scooter being a TVS Ntorq and Suzuki Avenis rival are high. It will more likely be slotted above the existing Honda Activa 125, which gained a H-Smart variant only a few days ago. Expect it to be packed with features as well.

3. New 160 cc Motorcycle:

Honda could use the same platform found in the X-Blade to bring up an all-new 160 motorcycle. However, it is unknown whether it would be a naked streetfighter to lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or an entry-level adventure tourer than many enthusiasts have been craving for years. If it’s an adv, it could be pitched against Hero MotoCorp’s highly successful Xpulse 200.

4. CB300F Based Adventure Tourer:

Another possibility is an adventure touring machine based on the CB300F naked streetfighter. It has been speculated big time in recent weeks and it could sit on the same diamond frame while utilising the oil-cooled engine. It could compete against Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, KTM 250 Adventure and perhaps BMW’s G310 GS in India. It must be noted that Honda XRE 300 was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

5. Honda Activa EV:

In the current financial year (April 2023 to March 2024), Honda will introduce its first electric scooter in India, likely based on the Activa. It is one of the two zero-emission scooters planned for this fiscal. Honda is planning to invest a huge sum to spawn a range of electric two-wheeler offerings in India and to develop the charging infrastructure.