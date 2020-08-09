Honda To Launch All-New 200cc Motorcycle In India Soon

The 200 cc motorcycle will be aimed at buyers looking to upgrade from 150 – 160 cc motorcycles without compromising on the practicality

About a month ago, we reported about Honda’s plans about launching an all-new 200 cc motorcycle in the Indian market, and the said motorcycle is expected to be debuted very soon. The motorcycle is expected to be naked streetfighter that will go on to rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Honda’s two-wheeler division currently consists of mass-market motorcycles ranging between 110 cc and 160 cc, while its big bikes start from the CB300R. Honda had also previously patented a 190 cc naked bike design with the Indian Patents Office, i.e. the CBF190R, which is sold in the Chinese market.

This is the same motorcycle that can be launched in India as well. The Chinese-spec CBF190R comes equipped with a 184 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which puts out 16.86 PS of maximum power along with 16.3 Nm of peak torque. However, Honda could offer a slightly bigger engine with the India-spec model.

While the CBF190R sold in China comes equipped with upside down front fork, the bike slated for an Indian launch would likely be getting a telescopic front fork. Apart from that, the equipment list will likely consist of edgy body panels, a sleek headlamp, funky graphics, clip-on handlebars, as well as aggressive fuel tank shrouds.

Other features like a dual-channel ABS system and disc brakes on both the wheels are also expected to be offered. The Japanese automaker could go ahead and name the motorcycle Honda CB Hornet 200, X-Blade 200 or even CB200R, however, any official news is yet to be confirmed by the company.

As of now, the X-Blade is Honda’s flagship mass market offering in the country which comes with a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine producing 13.8 PS power and 14.7 Nm torque, and is currently priced from Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. However, the new 200 cc motorcycle will be slotted above the X-Blade, and is expected to be priced from Rs 1.25 – 1.30 lakh onwards, similar to what its rivals are retailed at.