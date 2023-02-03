Honda To Launch 3 All New Cars In India – One SUV, 2 Sedans

Honda will bring in two new models to India this year while an all-new Amaze could arrive in 2024

Honda Cars India appears to be working on launching as many as three new cars in the domestic market. With the implementation of more stringent emission standards by April 2023, Honda will have its product portfolio cut short to just two models as the fourth generation City, City diesel, Amaze diesel, WR-V and Jazz will be shelved. Here are some of the known details about the upcoming models:

1. Next-Gen Honda Amaze:

The third-generation Amaze is currently under development and it will reportedly make its world debut in 2024. it will likely debut in India next year itself. It will have several commonalities with the upcoming midsize SUV, which we will get to in a bit, and will be underpinned by the evolved version of the existing platform.

The exterior could take inspiration from the fifth-generation City and the latest Accord sold in the international markets. The cabin is expected to be brand new featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options as in the Accord. As for the performance, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine could be carried over and a diesel engine is highly unlikely. Upon launch, it will go up against next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

2. Honda Midsize SUV:

The Japanese manufacturer has already teased its upcoming midsize SUV for India. It will be unveiled midway through this year before reaching showrooms by the festive season. It will be based on the modified version of Amaze’s platform and will be powered by the existing 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre e:HEV strong hybrid petrol engine found in the City.

It looks to have taken design inspiration from the new-gen global WR-V and the interior will boast a new electronic architecture. It will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

3. Honda City Facelift:

The facelifted Honda City will arrive next month in India and we showed you the first-ever spy shots of the upcoming midsize sedan a while ago. It will gain cosmetic revisions and the variant lineup could be rejigged. The strong hybrid variant will be available in an expansive range this time around.