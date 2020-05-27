Honda To Launch 2 New SUVs (Vitara Brezza & Seltos Rival) In India

Honda is “actively” looking at launching 2 new SUV based on requirements of Indian customers and both could be based on Amaze’s platform

Over the last few years, the shift in automotive trend not just in India but across the globe is clearly visible as customers are preferring SUVs and crossovers over the traditional sedan and hatchback body types. The trend is event in India as the compact and mid-size SUV segments have boomed while C-segment sedans have hit the worst sales figures.

Thus, addressing the consumer requirements, carmakers are strengthening their presence in the SUV space while endeavouring to create new ones as niche prospects. The global lineup of the mainstream brands has seen increased number of SUVs, crossovers and pseudo-coupes in recent years. Honda Cars India is looking at ways to make a strong impact in the domestic market and is reportedly working on new SUVs.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India acknowledged that his company is “not the fastest off the block” in terms of bringing in new SUVs and has built its reputation on sedans as Amaze and City are two of its best-selling products. With the ever-rising competition among compact SUVs, the WR-V just could not put up with them.

Meanwhile, the CR-V, best-selling car for Honda in several global markets, has premium positioning in India that could only reap limited volumes. The BR-V was discontinued owing to poor sales while the long-anticipated HR-V could not arrive due to various reasons. Goel wants to “answer customer needs as quickly as possible” and the necessity to launch a new SUV is being looked at “actively”.

The Japanese auto major is mulling over introducing India-centric SUV pertaining to the needs of the local customers. Honda is reportedly working on two brand new SUVs underpinned by the same architecture as the second generation Amaze. One will be a sub-four-metre SUV rivalling Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon and it is said to debut sometime in 2022.

The other will be a mid-size SUV having an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it will lock horns against Kia Seltos and recently launched second-gen Hyundai Creta. One of these two SUVs could be christened the ZR-V as Honda recently registered the name. They could help in gaining more volumes and widely utilise the production facilities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

*Pics for Representational Purpose Only