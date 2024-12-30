Honda To Launch 2 New Mid-Size SUVs In India – Key Details

Honda will launch its first electric car in the Indian market in 2026; A new 7-seater SUV is also on the cards

Honda Cars India recently launched the new-gen Amaze in the country at a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). With the market moving towards SUVs, the company is falling short with only a single SUV in its portfolio i.e. the Elevate. Although the Amaze and City are decent sellers in their respective segments, new SUVs are the need of the hour.

To address this concern, the Japanese carmaker is working on multiple new SUV models for the Indian market. In this article, we will look at the 2 upcoming Honda mid-size SUVs in India.

1. Honda New 7-Seater SUV

Honda is currently working on multiple new products for the Indian market and the 7-seater SUV is one of them. The Japanese carmaker is planning to enter the 7-seater mid-size SUV segment. Expected to be launched in the year 2027, the three-row SUV will be positioned above the Elevate in the brand’s line-up. As per the reports, the upcoming 7-seater SUV will likely be the first model to be based on the brand-new PF2 platform which is currently under development. This platform is expected to accommodate both EV and ICE powertrains.

Also Read: Nissan & Honda Merger To Create 3rd Largest Carmaker In The World

The design and development of the three-row SUV is said to be handled by Honda’s Japan and Thailand-based R&D centres with major inputs from India. The details about the powertrain are not clear, however, we expect the 7-seater SUV to get the familiar 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Elevate and City along with the strong hybrid option doing duty on the City e:HEV.

2. Honda Elevate EV

As per Honda’s commitment to launch 5 new SUVs in India by the year 2030, the Elevate-based EV is expected to debut in the year 2026. Internally codenamed DG9D, the electric Elevate will likely be based on the modified version of the current ICE platform. Honda’s upcoming first EV for the Indian market is a part of the new ACE (Asian Compact Electric) project. The electric SUV is expected to feature a battery pack of around 40-50 kWh with a claimed range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge.

Also Read: Honda Confirms Launch Of 3 SUVs By FY 2027 In India – Details Here

Rivalling the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV amongst others, the Elevate EV will be manufactured at the company’s Tapukara, Rajasthan-based facility which will undergo retooling for electric vehicle production.