Honda To Launch 2 All-New Cars In India – 1 SUV, 1 Sedan

Honda Elevate will go on sale soon in India and it will compete against a crop of five-seater midsize SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The Japanese manufacturer will launch the Elevate midsize SUV in the coming months while the third-generation Amaze is expected to be introduced in 2024. Here we have covered all the known information:

1. Honda Elevate:

Honda Cars India unveiled the Elevate midsize SUV a few weeks ago. It will go on sale in the coming months and will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. The Honda Elevate has an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it has the largest bootspace in its segment.

In addition, it also has the highest ground clearance compared to its rivals. The five-seater takes design inspiration from the global WR-V and CR-V and boasts an upright front fascia. It is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City and derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine developing 121 PS and 145 Nm, paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT.

2. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

The new generation Honda Amaze is expected to make its global debut sometime next year and thus, it could be launched in India in the same year. It will draw design inspiration from the global crop of Honda sedans such as the Accord as the exterior will be radically different compared to the existing model while the interior could also become more upmarket.

It will also feature an updated platform and since all the upcoming Honda cars are confirmed to get ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies in India, the 2024 Amaze might get that feature too. The cabin will more likely feature a floating touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, automatic climate control, multiple airbags and so on.

As for the performance, the existing 1.2L four-cylinder NA petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will likely be retained. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission as an option. It will compete directly against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which will receive a generation shift in 2024 as well.