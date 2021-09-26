Honda Teases New SUV (Kia Sonet Rival), Likely To Debut In Nov 2021

During the digital debut of the new-generation BR-V, Honda teased a new SUV, which is speculated to be unveiled at 2021 GIIAS

Honda recently unveiled the new-gen BR-V, which is scheduled to launch in the Indonesian market in early 2022. During the world premiere of the 2022 Honda BR-V, the Japanese carmaker teased a mystery SUV at the end, which is slated to be unveiled very soon, likely at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in November 2021.

A per report from Indonesian media, this new SUV could be a rival to Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky, Kia Sonet (International-spec), etc. The video only gives us an outline of the vehicle’s silhouette, the LED DRLs, and a pair of roof rails. Some reports even claim that this could be the 5-seater/short-wheelbase version of the new BR-V, although this is purely speculation at the moment.

The upcoming Honda compact SUV could share its platform with the BR-V, which would help keep the costs down. A few styling elements would be similar as well, however, the overall design will likely be unique. Honda could showcase a concept version of this new SUV at GIIAS, with the production version following a few months later.

Details about Honda’s forthcoming compact SUV are scarce at the moment. It could be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine from the Honda City and the new BR-V, which generates 121 PS and 145 Nm. A 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine could be offered as well, which is available on the City RS (122 PS/173 Nm) that is on sale in a few international markets.

A 1.2-litre NA petrol engine from the WR-V, with 90 PS and 110 Nm on tap, is another possibility. Transmission options will likely consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT, regardless of the engine on offer. The manufacturer could also offer a hybrid powertrain option, which might be added to the range at a later date. We’re not sure if this new SUV will make its way to India though.

Honda is working on a new SUV for the Indian market, which will reportedly be available in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. The two-row version will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, while the three-row model will go up against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar. Mahindra XUV700, which will launch soon in 5- and 7-seat versions as well, will also be its competitor.