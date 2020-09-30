Honda SUV e:concept Unveiled; Boasts Striking Visual Appeal

Honda SUV e:concept will enter production in China with a brand new design philosophy and advanced in-car and assistive technologies

Honda has unveiled the SUV e:concept at the ongoing 2020 Beijing Motor Show and it will give rise to a zero-emission vehicle for the Chinese market. The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed the production of the SUV e:concept based model and it could pack quite a few surprises and it could cater to a new design language from the maker of the Civic.

Firstly, the electric crossover has a large greenhouse which the Chinese customers would prefer for enabling a roomy cabin. The front end comprises of an angular profile without the traditional design elements. The sleek headlamps along with sporty DRLs and a thick light strip are accompanied by a closed grille with Honda badge mounted on it.

The front bumper has a massive air intake and splitter like elements while the 21-inch wheels add to the macho appeal of the Honda SUV e:concept. Other notable exterior highlights include a pronounced rear end with sculpted profile, full-width wraparound LED lighting strip, exposed charging ports, recessed multiple slats, upward opening doors, black trimmed elements, etc.

The cabin features ambient lighting elements, rectangular steering wheel, portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system that runs from the centre stack and all the way to the rotary gear selector on the centre console giving a floating appearance. It also has next-gen Honda Connect system with AI based assistant interface, wireless updates, in-car connectivity technologies and so on.

The interior will accommodate four people and it also has in-car shopping provision and telematic tech for enhanced user experience. Honda Sensing suite in the SUV e:concept gets supported by omni-directional ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistive Systems) for improved recognition, prediction and performance with advanced hardware than what has been seen in modern cars.

This is done by utilising 360-degree radar and widening the front camera angle for better understanding of the surroundings while hands-free driving capabilities and autonomous parking technology are also available and they are expected to enter production as well. The demo testing of the omnidirectional ADAS will commence before the closure of 2020 in China.