Honda SP 125 VS Bajaj Pulsar 125: Specs Comparo

Find out how the newly introduced BS-VI compliant Honda SP 125 scores against its closest rival the Bajaj Pulsar 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new Honda SP 125 in the country. The 125cc motorcycle is the second BS-VI compliant product after the recently introduced Activa 125 to join the Honda lineup.

The newly introduced SP 125 not only gets a new fuel-injected engine but a long list of interesting new features. The updated model also makes more torque than its predecessor. The Honda SP 125 rivals directly against the newly introduced Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the TVS Phoenix 125.

Here we compare the SP 125 with its popular rival the Pulsar 125.

Honda SP 125 VS Bajaj Pulsar 125: Styling Comparison

The newly introduced Honda SP 125 gets a redesigned styling. The motorcycle is longer, taller, and wider than its predecessor. It features a new LED headlamp set up at the front that looks quite sharp and edgy while it also gets a new fully digital instrument cluster with a white backlit display.

The instrument cluster gets a gear position indicator, two trip meters, an average fuel economy indicator, distance to empty, and service due indicator. Besides the new instrument console, the SP 125 also features new switchgear as well. The fuel tank features an extension that adds a muscular appearance to the motorcycle.

The edgy graphics on the fuel tank helps add a sporty appeal to the motorcycle. The five-spoke alloy wheels also get a new design while the exhaust muffler too features a part chrome shield that helps in adding a premium touch to the motorcycle.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125, on the other hand, is based on the Pulsar 150 Neon. There is nothing new about the motorcycle because the Pulsar 125 shares almost all its cycle parts with the Pulsar 150 Neon.

The motorcycle gets its signature pilot lamp, a conventional halogen headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, backlit switches, and an LED taillamp at the rear. Unlike the Honda SP 125, Pulsar 125 gets few graphics and subtle design changes which appeal to many.

Honda SP 125 VS Bajaj Pulsar 125: Engine Comparison

The Honda SP 125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, fuel-injected, SI engine. The unit coupled with a 5-speed gearbox is tuned to make 10.7 bhp of peak power at 7500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

The updated engine has been refined to reduce friction which has helped maximize the fuel efficiency figures. Honda claims that the engine is now 16 percent more fuel-efficient than its predecessor.

Engine single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, fuel-injected, SI engine single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine Displacement 124cc 125cc Power output 10.7 bhp @ 7,500 rpm 11.8 bhp @ 8,500 rpm Torque Output 10.9 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 11 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox 5 speed 5 speed

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 11.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. However, unlike its rival, Bajaj hasn’t yet launched the BS-VI compliant model yet.

Honda SP 125 VS Bajaj Pulsar 125: Suspension and brakes

The Honda SP 125 uses a telescopic fork at the front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle depends on a 130mm drum brake at the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear. However, a 240mm disc brake is also provided as an option. The bike also gets a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 on the other hand, too uses a conventional telescopic fork at the front and nitrox twin shock gas absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 170mm drum brake towards the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear. A 240mm front disc brake is also offered as an option. The bike gets a combi-brake system (CBS) as well for the safety of the rider.

Honda SP 125 VS Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price Comparison

The Honda SP 125 is priced at Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is priced at Rs 66,618 (ex-showroom).

Honda SP 125 VS Bajaj Pulsar 125: Comparison verdict

The SP 125 is the first motorcycle from Honda to feature a BS-VI compliant engine. The 125cc motorcycle gets plenty of new features which definitely will attract a lot of attention.

However, the SP 125 makes slightly less power and torque compared to its rival the Bajaj Pulsar 125. The Pulsar 125 is a no-non sense motorcycle that looks identical to its bigger sibling the Pulsar 150 Neon but it falls short on features when compared to its new and updated Japanese 125cc rival.