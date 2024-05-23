Honda Shine 100 Achieves 3 Lakh Unit Sales In Just Over A Year

Honda Shine 100 is powered by an all-new 100 cc OBD2 compliant Fi engine producing 7.3 hp and 8.05 Nm

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced that over three lakh units of the Shine 100 have been sold in India in just over a year since its market launch. It is currently one of the best-selling commuter motorcycles in the entry-level segment in the domestic market and as part of the anniversary celebration, Honda has organised mega delivery events of Shine 100 in several cities across India.

The Japanese manufacturer has achieved remarkable success in the 100 cc to 110 cc segment in the financial year 2023-24 courtesy of the sales numbers of the Shine 100. It has been well received by first-time buyers for its no-frills styling, top-notch fuel economy and competitive pricing.

Additionally, HMSI’s extensive network of more than 6,000 sales and service touchpoints helps it reach customers in urban and rural areas. Speaking on the occasion of the 1st anniversary celebration, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“We are happy to announce that Honda Shine 100 has completed its first year with great response from our customers which reaffirms our commitment to providing affordable and reliable products. This motorcycle embodies Honda’s commitment to providing exceptional value and a peace of mind ownership experience to our customers. We will continue to focus on delivering products that exceed expectations and strengthen our presence in the Indian market.”

The company introduced the Shine 100 midway through March 2023 and is currently priced at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering the motorcycle is an all-new 100 cc OBD2 compliant Fi engine with Honda’s eSP technology. It produces 7.3 hp maximum power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. HMSI is also offering a 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) with Shine 100.

Taking design inspiration from its bigger siblings, the Honda Shine 100 has a 677 mm long seat and an upright riding position, an overall seat height of 786 mm and a small turn radius of 1.9 metres. It comes with combined braking system, telescopic front forks, an in-built side stand engine inhibitor and dual rear shocks, a dual-pod instrument console, an aluminium grab rail, halogen lighting units, etc. It has a ground clearance of 168 mm and a wheelbase of 1,245 mm.