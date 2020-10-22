Honda September 2020 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, WR-V, Civic, Jazz

Honda finished sixth in September 2020 with 10,199 units as 9.7 per cent sales growth was registered with 3.5 per cent market share

Honda Cars India finished in sixth position in the overall manufacturers’ table for the month of September 2020 as 10,199 units were sold against 9,301 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 9.7 per cent. The brand garnered 3.5 per cent market share – 0.7 per cent down compared to September 2019.

The Japanese auto major ended up ahead of Renault, Toyota, Ford, MG, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and FCA. Compared to the previous month of August 2020, Honda registered a massive 36 per cent Month-on-Month volume increase as 7,509 units were recorded during that period and it shows the upward shift in momentum.

As has been the case often, the Amaze was the top-seller for the brand as 5,416 units were sold against 4,823 units during the corresponding month last year with a decent 12 per cent growth. The Amaze continues to be the second best-selling compact sedan trailing Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the month of September 2020.

Honda Models (YoY) September 2020 Sales September 2019 Sales 1. Amaze (12%) 5,416 4,823 2. City (49%) 2,709 1,819 3. Jazz (15%) 748 649 4. WR-V (-16%) 1,124 1,341 5. Civic (-46%) 181 336 6. CR-V (-87%) 21 165

The City finished in second place with 2,709 units as against 1,819 units with a highly appreciable 49 per cent YoY sales increase. A few months ago, the fifth-generation City made its local debut and it has been well received among customers, as the redesigned exterior, interior and the reliable engine lineup are some of the positive attractions.

The WR-V as well as the Jazz received BS6 updates only recently. The WR-V, based on the Jazz hatchback, finished last month with a tally of 1,124 units as against 1,341 units during the corresponding period last year with 16 per cent negative volume growth. The Jazz, on the other hand, posted 15 per cent sales growth as 748 units were recorded.

Compared to the same month in 2019, the B2 segment hatch saw a total of 649 units. Honda brought back the Civic nameplate to India after six years of absence last year. It garnered a total of 181 units last month as against 336 units in September 2019 with 46 per cent decline, and it shows the overall decrease in popularity of the executive sedan space. The CR-V could only manage 21 units last month.