Honda September 2020 Discounts – City, Amaze, WR-V, Civic, CR-V

Honda is offering some sweet deals and discounts on a few cars in its range – including the Jazz facelift, WR-V, and Civic

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has recently updated its lineup in India with the launch of the BS6-versions of the WR-V, Civic, and Jazz, along with the next-generation Honda City as well. To attract more customers towards its dealerships and increase sales, Honda is offering a few lucrative deals and benefits on some of its cars during September 2020.

The Jazz, City (both 4th-gen and 5th-gen models), and the CR-V do not have any manufacturer-offered discounts on them. As for the rest of the lineup, i.e., Amaze, WR-V, and Civic, the benefits available on them are listed below.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze is available with an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000. If the customer doesn’t opt for the exchange offer, then there is a cash discount of Rs. 3,000. There is no corporate discount available though. That said, customers can buy the Amaze with one brilliant perk – free 4th- and 5th-year warranty, worth Rs. 12,000. There might be further dealer-level discounts available in your area as well, so be sure to ask you local dealerships to know more.

Honda WR-V

Honda’s subcompact crossover SUV is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 20,000. Other than that, there is a corporate discount available on it, of up to Rs. 4,000. There isn’t an exchange bonus available, which is a slight bummer. That said, the WR-V received a minor facelift with the jump from BS4 to BS6 compliance, and hence it still a relatively new product.

Honda Civic

Honda Civic is perhaps the most exciting Honda car in our market right now, but sadly, it isn’t setting the sales charts on fire at the moment. The Japanese carmaker is offering a huge discount, worth Rs. 1 lakh, on the petrol models of the Civic. On the diesel models, the discount is even heftier, reaching Rs. 2.5 lakh in value. There is no exchange bonus or corporate discount available on it though.

Loyalty Bonus

Honda is also offering a loyalty bonus to its existing customers, worth up to Rs. 6,000, on the purchase of a new Honda vehicle. This offer, however, is valid on only a select few models.

Models Cash Discount Other Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Honda Amaze Rs. 3,000* Rs. 15,000* + 0 Honda Jazz – – Honda WR-V Rs. 20,000 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th Generation) – – Honda City (5th Generation) – – Honda Civic (Petrol) Rs. 1 lakh – Honda Civic (Diesel) Rs. 2.5 lakh – Honda CR-V – – Additional Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs. 6,000 on select models

*cash discount only applicable if exchange bonus isn’t availed