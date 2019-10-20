Honda September 2019 Sales Analysis – Amaze, City, WR-V, Civic, CR-V

Honda posted 9,301 units in September 2019 and finished fifth overall ahead of Renault, Tata, Kia and Ford

Honda Cars India registered a total of 9,301 units in September 2019 as 14,866 units were retailed during the same month last year with 37 per cent YoY de-growth. The Japanese manufacturer stood fifth behind Toyota and ahead of Renault, Tata Motors, Kia, Ford and MG Motor India in the domestic market.

As had often been the case, the Amaze continued to be the most sold model within the brand’s Indian portfolio. With 4,823 units, the compact sedan garnered 4,823 units last month as against 8,401 units with 43 per cent negative sales growth. Except for the CR-V, all other models posted volume de-growth in September 2019.

The Jazz ended up last month with 649 units as against 1,018 units with 36 per cent volume slump. The City continued to suffer from declining popularity of the C-segment for sedans and in September 2019, 1,341 units were sold. Compared to the corresponding month last year when 2,564 units were sent out, the City saw 29 per cent YoY sales fall.

Honda Models September 2019 Sales Amaze 4,823 Jazz 649 City 1,819 Civic 336 WR-V 1,341 CR-V 165 BR-V 168

The WR-V recorded a cumulative domestic sales of 1,341 units last month as against 2,421 units during the same month in 2018 with 45 per cent sales de-growth. The Civic regained its top position from Skoda Octavia in September 2019 with 336 units as against 165 units of the Octavia and 94 for the Hyundai Elantra which recently received a facelift.

The BR-V may be shown the exit doors when the BSVI emission regulations kick from April 2020 and last month, 168 units were retailed against 352 units with 52 per cent YoY sales decline as it stayed put its underwhelming run in the Indian market. The CR-V landed a total of 165 units and endured 259 per cent sales jump as only 46 units were sold in September 2018.

Honda is banking big on the next generation City as the arrival of the HR-V had seemingly been called off. Having already been spied testing locally, it is expected to make a global premiere in Thailand before the end of this year and will more likely be introduced in India during the course of 2020.