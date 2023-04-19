Honda Reveals Three All-New Electric SUVs, Launch Next Year

At the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, Honda has unveiled e:NP2, e:NS2, and e:N SUV Prologue in their near-production guise

Honda is planning to make its entire Chinese fleet all-electric by the middle of the next decade. The Japanese manufacturer is currently developing as many as ten new zero-emission vehicles that will arrive over the next four years. The brand has shown its intentions to bring in its first EV for India in the near future as well.

At the ongoing 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, Honda has unveiled e:NP2, e:NS2, and e:N SUV Prologue in their near-production guise ahead of their Chinese market launch next year. The e:N range has already spawned e:NP1/e:NS1 SUVs based on the HR-V a couple of years ago and they will be accompanied by the production models based on the trio of concepts showcased.

The Honda e:NP2 and e:NS2, in particular, will be up for sale in the early parts of next year. The resemblances with the existing HR-V are more than evident but in a more evolutionary form with coupe-like rooflines enhancing the overall visual presence. What is common with the concepts are sharper body lines, muscular creases and LED light bars, although in different shapes.

The Honda e:NP2 has a razor-sharp nose that dips down and a sporty bumper section with wide air inlets. The LED light bar connects each end to form a C-shaped signature and the upright Honda emblem is illuminated on all of them. The light bar takes a different approach in the e:NS2 as it connects vertical LED Daytime Running Lights on either end and runs through the Honda insignia.

The Honda e:N SUV Prologue concept, on the other hand, takes plenty of inspiration from the CR-V and it will give rise to multiple models by end-2024 and the first one will be underpinned by the new e:N Architecture W. Honda has not revealed any information regarding the technical specifications of the prototypes.

But what we already know is that they will be manufactured by different JVs as the e:NP2 will be produced by GAC Honda and the e:NS2 will be rolled out by Dongfeng Honda. The production models will likely be equipped with more advanced infotainment systems and ADAS functionalities taking advantage of the AI revolution.