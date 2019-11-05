Honda Reveals Awe-Inspiring 2020 Fireblade At 2019 EICMA

Also known as the CBR1000RR in some markets, the 998 cc Fireblade has been refreshed with captivating updates

Honda has included an update for the Fireblade for 2020 model year, in its 2019 Milan Motorcycle Show (EICMA) lineup. Just last week, Honda had filed a trademark application for a new CBR1000RR-R, to which the Japanese brand has delivered.

Just like the previous-gen model, the new Fireblade will also be offered by Honda in two trims, the standard RR-R variant and the track-oriented SP variant, both of which will be offered with the same 998 cc unit, that churns out 214 hp of max power at 14,500 rpm along with 113 Nm of peak torque at 12,500 rpm. Weighing in at 201 kg (or 443 pounds), the upcoming Fireblade has a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 1069 hp/tonne!

The SP variant will be featuring exclusive upgrades over the standard Fireblade, which include second-gen semi-active Ohlins EC 43mm NPX front forks, Ohlins TTX36 Smart-EC rear shock, Brembo Stylema four-piston radial front callipers, and Brembo mono-block rear calliper, as seen on the aerodynamic package on the RC213V race bike.

Some things, however, will remain common with both the trims. A new Bosch six-axis IMU and a titanium Akrapovic exhaust will be equipped on both variants. Both the trims will be offered in only two paint schemes, namely Grand Prix Red and Matte Pearl Black.

Apart from the mind-bobbling engine, the Honda Fireblade is offered with advance tech too. It gets a launch control system, a TFT multi-info display and a keyless start system to name a few.

An official video has also been uploaded by Honda, in which eight-time Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez, belonging to the Repsol Honda Team, is also featured, praising the Fireblade of course. However, we totally trust him. There is no comment on the pricing, or the launch date of the 2020 CBR1000RR-R for any market yet.

In India, the current-gen Fireblade has a starting price of Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and the SP variant starts at Rs 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has also officially revealed the 2020 version of the dual-sport motorcycle, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, at the ongoing EICMA, apart from various other two-wheelers.