Honda Recalls Over 65,000 Cars In India – City, WR-V, Jazz, Amaze, Brio

Honda is recalling over 65,000 cars built in 2018 over faulty fuel pumps, and the list of affected cars includes cars like Brio, Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City, BR-V as well as CR-V

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has issued a recall for a range of its cars that were manufactured in 2018 due to an issue in the fuel pump. The 65,651 vehicles that are affected in this recall constitute of models like Amaze, Jazz, CR-V, WR-V, BR-V, Brio and City, built in 2018.

The fuel pump installed in these cars could contain defective impellers, which could over time result in engine stopping or not starting. The company has said in a statement that it will voluntarily replace fuel pumps in the affected cars, and the procedure will be done free of cost at company dealerships across the country in a phased manner, beginning from June 20.

HCIL added that owners will be contacted individually. Honda has added a tool in its website to help you check if your vehicle is affected. You can visit Honda Cars India’s website, go to ‘Service’, then ‘Important Information’, and then finally ‘Customer Information’, where you will be asked to enter either your 17 digit Vehicle Identification Number, or the Chassis Number.

Sr. No Model Production Year No of Units affected 1 Amaze 2018 32,498 2 City 2018 16,434 3 Jazz 2018 7,500 4 WR-V 2018 7,057 5 BR-V 2018 1,622 6 Brio 2018 360 7 CR-V 2018 180 Total 65,651

Since all dealers across the country are currently following all the government specified safety and distancing norms, the staff is currently limited. Hence, Honda Cars India has advised the customers to book a prior appointment with the dealership before visiting, in order to avoid any inconvenience.

As of now, the Japanese carmaker is working on launching three new cars in the Indian market, which include the BS6-compliant Jazz, the BS6 WR-V facelift, as well as the new-gen Honda City, which was scheduled to make its Indian debut in May, but the launch had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, we expect the launch to take place soon.