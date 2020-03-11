Honda Rebel 500 Cruiser Launching Soon In India – Report

Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 45.5 PS and 44.6 Nm

Only a few days ago, Honda’s 2Wheeler division introduced the CRF1100L Africa Twin in the domestic market and during its launch event, the brand’s product lineup comprising of models that are hoped to be launched has been revealed. During the ongoing Financial Year 2019-20 ending on March 31, Honda is expected to introduce its premium class of 500 cc motorcycles.

They are Rebel 500, CBR500R, CB500F and CB500X. The Rebel 500 is an instantly recognisable cruiser while the CBR500R is born of the brand’s sportsbike routes. The CB500F is a naked streetfighter and the CB500X is a dual-purpose adventure motorcycle. They will be accompanied by the mighty CBR1000RR-R Fireblade later this year as well and it made its global debut at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan.

The aforementioned 500 cc motorcycles have plenty in common between each other as they sit on the same architecture despite having different characteristics on their own. They could be brought into the country via CKD channel and thus they might be priced above competitors but if their sales numbers are good, the Japanese company could mull over localising them.

Among them, the Honda Rebel 500 draws our attention the most as it has already been rumoured for launch several times over the past. It could be priced under Rs. 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom) initially and might attract customers wanting to own a premium cruiser from Honda that they have not had a chance yet. It is powered by a 471 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine.

The Rebel 500 produces 45.5 PS maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 44.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch as standard. Interestingly, Honda is expected to position the Rebel 500 between the Royal Enfield 650 Twins and the Harley-Davidson Street 750.

The latest Rebel 500 sold internationally made its world premiere at the 2019 EICMA show late last year. It is sold in Matte Armored Silver, Graphite Black and Matte Blue Jeans Metallic colour choices and comes with new LED headlamp and tail lamp, flat handlebar setup, 11.2-litre fuel tank, LCD instrumentation, and a range of customisation options.